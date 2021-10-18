Marmot sale knocks 25% off men's and women's winter apparel

Cold weather will be here before you know it, and if you're in dire need of new fall/winter apparel, Marmot has a sale you shouldn't miss. While these aren't proper Black Friday deals, they're some of the best pre-holiday discounts you'll find.

Marmot is currently taking 25% off select men's and women's outerwear via coupon code "SAVE25". The sale includes hoodies, down jackets, featherless jackets, parkas, vests, and more.

Marmot sale: 25% off outerwear @ Marmot

Marmot is taking 25% off select men's and women's outwear via coupon code "SAVE25". It's one of the biggest outerwear sales we've seen from Marmot. Sale items include jackets, vests, parkas, down jackets, and more. Eligible items are marked with a "25% off with code SAVE25" badge. View Deal

If you're looking for the least expensive items, Marmot has the Men's Fleece 1/2 Zip on sale for $63.75 after coupon ($21 off). The fleece sweater can be used as a warm midlayer for winter activities. Meanwhile, you can get the Women's Torla Jacket for $90 after coupon ($30 off). The everyday fleece can be used as a midlayer for a wide variety of winter sports. The coupon is valid through October 22 at 6:59 a.m. ET.