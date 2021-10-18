Trending

Marmot sale knocks 25% off men's and women's winter apparel

By

Save on jackets, hoodies, parkas and more

Female hiker with Marmot shirt
Cold weather will be here before you know it, and if you're in dire need of new fall/winter apparel, Marmot has a sale you shouldn't miss. While these aren't proper Black Friday deals, they're some of the best pre-holiday discounts you'll find.

Marmot is currently taking 25% off select men's and women's outerwear via coupon code "SAVE25". The sale includes hoodies, down jackets, featherless jackets, parkas, vests, and more. 

If you're looking for the least expensive items, Marmot has the Men's Fleece 1/2 Zip on sale for $63.75 after coupon ($21 off). The fleece sweater can be used as a warm midlayer for winter activities. Meanwhile, you can get the Women's Torla Jacket for $90 after coupon ($30 off). The everyday fleece can be used as a midlayer for a wide variety of winter sports. The coupon is valid through October 22 at 6:59 a.m. ET. 

