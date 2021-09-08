iPhone 13 preorders — here's what we expect

iPhone 13 preorders will be here before you know it. Now that the next Apple Event is slated for September 14, it's practically guaranteed than an iPhone 13 launch is just a few days away.

As always, Apple is tight-lipped when it comes to details on the iPhone 13. However, rumors indicate the iPhone 13 could feature a 120Hz display (on the Pro models), satellite communications (for emergency calls), larger battery capacity and even a new astrophotography mode and portrait mode video.

As far as iPhone 13 preorders are concerned, everyone from AT&T to Verizon will offer preorders. As a result, you can expect to find some epic new iPhone 12 deals in the coming days, as Apple's 2021 smartphone takes the spotlight. Based on what we've seen in previous years, here's what you can expect from iPhone 13 preorders.

iPhone 13 preorders — when they might start

Whenever a new iPhone is announced, preorders for that phone typically start within a few days. That means you can expect iPhone 13 preorders to start soon after Apple's keynote. A few rumors indicate that iPhone 13 preorders could begin on Friday, September 17. The phone itself would then release the following Friday, September 24. These are still rumors at the moment, so we won't know a precise iPhone 13 preorder date until the day of Apple's keynote.

iPhone 13 trade-in deals galore

One of the great things about Apple products is how well they retain their value. Whether you own an iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12, there are bound to be countless iPhone 13 preorders that let you snag Apple's new iPhone for free. Just take note, these freebie deals will require that you trade-in your old device. Verizon and AT&T typically lead the charge with these deals.

You can expect to see iPhone 13 preorder specials that knock from $700 to $1,200 off Apple's new phones. You'll need to sign up for a monthly installment plan, but these offers are very common with new iPhone launches.

