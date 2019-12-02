Go big with this 75-inch Cyber Monday TV deal for just $599

What makes a great Cyber Monday TV deal? If you ask us, it's getting a humongous 4K TV with Roku built in for $300 off, like this offer on one of TCL's most popular models from Best Buy.
Yes, Best Buy has TCL's 75-inch, LED-powered 4 series 4K HDR set with Roku built in for just $599. That's $300 less than the normal $899 asking price this TV typically goes for, and $200 less than the cheapest Amazon had it going for on Prime Day earlier this year.
TCL 75" 4 Series 4K HDR TV with Roku: was $899 now $599
TCL's TVs offer excellent value, and this 75-inch, 4K 4 Series set with Roku is a perfect example. Not only are you getting a massive panel, but the picture quality is quite good, too, especially at $300 off for Cyber Monday (which is the lowest price ever).View Deal
The 4 series isn't quite as chock full of features as TCL's pricier sets, like the 5 Series and 8 Series. For one, you're not getting Dolby Atmos sound here, though the 4 Series has been bolstered with two 10-watt main channel speakers. This model also retains the dependable Roku software also found in TCL's higher-end products, ensuring a fast, smooth and easy-to-navigate user experience.
Overall, it's a good all-around option for those looking to cash in on a large TV at an affordable cost. Head over to our Cyber Monday deals page to see other big discounts and sales.
