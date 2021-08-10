Best cheap laptop deals and sales in August 2021

There is a wide range of cheap laptop deals and sales currently available. Even though we are in between major sales events, retailers are still competing to offer the steepest discount on some of the best laptops you can buy.

Retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World, and Dell have some excellent laptops deals running right now. Some of the best savings out there right now come thanks to Amazon which is offering excellent savings across a wide range of laptops from a bargain 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook to Apple's hugely in demand MacBook Pro M1.

Below you’ll find our roundup of the best cheap laptop deals and sales that are available right now. Plus, we regularly update this page, so if you’re in the market for a laptop make sure to keep checking back so you don’t miss an offer.

The best laptops of 2021

Best iPhone 12 deals: The biggest sales right now

Today's best cheap laptop deals and sales

Laptop deals under £299

Asus VivoBook L410MA: was £249 now £179 @ Amazon

If price is your primary concern, this Asus VivoBook is down to just £179 at Amazon. Even with it's cheap price it can handle everyday tasks and web surfing with ease. It comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB eMMC storage and a year subscription of Microsoft Office. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook: was £279 now £224 @ Amazon

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop. Functioning as both a laptop and a tablet-style device, it offers extreme versatility. It's currently £55 off at Amazon. View Deal

Acer Swift 1 SF114-32: was £399 now £299 @ Amazon

The Acer Swift is a light and thin laptop that is great for anyone who's constantly on the go. It sports an Intel Pentium N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and a Full HD display. It's currently £100 off at Amazon. View Deal

Laptop deals under £599

HP 14s-dq2510na: was £449 now £379 @ Currys PC World

It might not have the most catchy name, but this 14-inch laptop from HP is a solid pick. It sports an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and up to 10 hours of battery life. The display is Full HD as well, which makes it great for streaming. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 14: was £668 now £499 @ Dell

The Dell Inspiron 14 is £169 off right now at Dell. It offers a 14-inch FHD display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 A515-55: was £629 now £529 @ Currys PC World

The Acer Aspire 5 A515-55 is just now £529 at Currys PC World. That's £100 off making this an excellent cheap laptop deal. This configuration includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD display. View Deal

Laptop deals over £600

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was £799 now £619 @ Amazon

The Legion 5 gaming laptop from Lenovo features a AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD display. It's currently a massive £180 off at Amazon. View Deal

Asus TUF FX506LH Gaming Laptop: was £749 now £679 @ Amazon

If you're after a gaming laptop that doesn't cost a fortune, this portable machine from Asus will get the job done. It's not a powerhouse but for the price its specs are solid with an Intel 95 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus: was £1,369 now £949 @ Dell

The Inspiron 15 Plus is one of Dell's most premium machines, and for a limited time it's available for less than £1,000. It boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for storage. View Deal

Laptop deals - Apple

MacBook Air M1 256GB (2020): was £999 now £898 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air M1 uses Apple's super speedy processing chip to make everyday tasks lightning-fast and even complex computing can be done in a whiz. You also get 18-hours of battery life, a 13.3-inch Retina display and a 256GB SSD for storage. This is an excellent MacBook at a great price. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 256GB (2020): was £1,299 now £1,159 @ Amazon

MacBook deals are always extremely popular so don't miss this £139 saving on the MacBook Pro M1 (2020). With a 13-inch Retina display and 256GB SSD for storage in this configuration this is one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen this year. View Deal

MacBook Pro 512GB (early 2020): was £1,649 now £1,549 @ Currys PC World

It might not be the latest MacBook with Apple's M1 chip, but this early 2020 MacBook Pro can still hold it's own. It's £100 off at Currys PC World and comes with a 13.3-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. View Deal