Apple Cyber Monday deals 2021 — $169 AirPods Pro, $829 MacBook Air and more

Apple Cyber Monday deals are here, and that means discounts on normally premium-priced devices. Whether you're searching for a MacBook Pro or a pair of AirPods, Apple products are often some of the most popular Cyber Monday deals out there, and we've been keeping an eye out for the early deals that have already started.

These Apple Cyber Monday deals run across all the major retailers, and not just Apple itself. You'll often find the best savings at sites like Walmart and Best Buy, as you won't see discounted prices on products in Apple's Cyber Monday sale. Instead, the Apple Store is offering gifts cards to redeem against future purchases and not all of the items eligible are current-gen devices. That sale started on Black Friday (Nov. 26) and lasts until Monday (Nov. 29).

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now

Apple Cyber Monday deals — best sales that have already started

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods Pro had dropped to $159 at both Amazon and Walmart, but that price is now gone. At least there's still a discount for Amazon shoppers, while the AirPods Pro are no longer in stock at Walmart as of this writing.

AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon AirPods: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

Amazon has the second generation Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $119. That's $40 off, though it doesn't match the best price of $114. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149 at Best Buy. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging.

AirPods 3rd gen: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon AirPods 3rd gen: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

The new AirPods 3 look similar to the AirPods Pro and offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. Save right now.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE: The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Amazon currently has the AirPods Max on sale for $429 in some colors, the best price we've seen.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

Apple Watch 5 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $219 @ Best Buy Apple Watch 5 (40mm/GPS): was $399 now $219 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is running a clearance sale for the Apple Watch Series 5, meaning that once it's gone, it's gone for good. This deal saves you a whole $179 off its original price, getting you a 40mm Silver aluminum model with a white sport band included. You also get 6 free months of Apple Fitness Plus with your purchase.

Apple Watch 7: buy two, get $330 off @ AT&T Apple Watch 7: buy two, get $330 off @ AT&T

AT&T is offering a BOGO deal on its Apple Watch 7 preorders. Purchase any two Apple Watch 7 devices at AT&T and you'll get $330 off your total purchase. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. Today's sale is one of the best deals you can get on Apple's current-gen watch.

Apple Watch 7: was $399 now $389 @ Amazon Apple Watch 7: was $399 now $389 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the newest Apple Watch, it's also been discounted right now on Amazon. You can save on the 41mm Apple Watch 7 with GPS right now, and the deal is across the white, red, and green colorways. Price drops fluctuate between $10 and $20.



Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $384 @ Sam's Club Apple Watch 7 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $384 @ Sam's Club

In the new Green finish, the Apple Watch 7 is $15 off. This is the first time the new smartwatch is on sale during the Cyber Monday deals season.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon

This Apple Watch is now two generations old, but it was the first with an always-on display, one of the best features about the Apple Watch. It also has an ECG app and fall detection, and this model has the attractive steel Milanese loop.

Apple Watch 5 (44mm/Cellular): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon Apple Watch 5 (44mm/Cellular): was $749 now $459 @ Amazon

Save $290 right now on the Apple Watch 5 with GPS and Cellular. Despite being a couple of years old, the Series 5 remains one of the best Apple Watches around. It has an always-on display, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and more. Grab it while you can.

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple Apple TV 4K: buy one, get a $50 gift card @ Apple

Probably the best streaming box for Apple fans, thanks to solid integration with iOS, MacOS, HomeKit, and your iTunes library. Prices start at $179 for the 32GB model, and once your purchase is complete you'll get a $50 gift card to spend on some other Apple purchase.

MacBooks

MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Airs. And now you can save $100 one of the best laptops you can buy. B&H is running this sale through Nov. 30.

MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $829 @ B&H MacBook Air (Intel): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

This discounted MacBook Air gives you Apple's awesome ultraportable for $829. While not the discount we saw earlier, you'll still save $170.This configuration features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Act fast on this limited time deal!

MacBook Pro 13" (Intel): was $1,299 now $999 @ B+H MacBook Pro 13" (Intel): was $1,299 now $999 @ B+H

If you want to get a MacBook Pro for under $1,000, here's your chance. This Intel-based model from mid-2020 will serve capably. At $300 off, this model has an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch Retina display. Want more space? Save $350 off the more pricey version with a 512GB hard drive.

was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

The MacBook Pro M1 delivers stunning performance via Apple's silicon and more than 16 hours of battery life. Add in a sharp and bright Retina display and a comfy keyboard and you have a great Cyber Monday deal that will go fast.

MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon MacBook Pro (M1/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip delivers a huge performance boost over previous models (and rival Windows laptops) plus a battery that lasted for more than 16 hours in our tests. This 512GB model also gives you plenty of storage space.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Amazon

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. You can purchase it now and save $50 in the process.

iPads

8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi + Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month @ Verizon 8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi + Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month @ Verizon

Verizon is currently offering a Wi-Fi + cellular iPad mini for just $18.33 per month on a 30-month plan, which works out at $549 in total. That's a saving of $100 over the standard price of $649, although you do also have to pay a $35 activation fee.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): currently $454 @ Amazon 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): currently $454 @ Amazon

Check stock: We hate to say it, but deals on the base iPad are going to be near-impossible to find. Just finding it in stock is hard enough. If you're lucky and see it drop to $299, buy it immediately. Although prices hit $249 last year, we doubt we'll see those prices again in 20201. As a reminder, the new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Walmart offers the same iPad for $459.

8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi/Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month at Verizon 8.3" iPad mini 2021 Wi-Fi/Cellular: was $21.66/month, now $18.33/month at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering a Wi-Fi + cellular iPad mini for just $18.33 per month on a 30-month plan, which works out at $549 in total. That may look small, but it adds up to an overall savings of $100 over the standard price of $649 (a $35 activation fee, though, is tacked on). If you get an error from Verizon trying to load the page, try again, their site is being weird.

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $788 @ Amazon 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $788 @ Amazon

Check stock: The new 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support.

12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2020): was $1,099 now $934 @ Best Buy 12.9" iPad Pro (256GB/2020): was $1,099 now $934 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: Apple's premium iPad just got a massive price cut. Amazon has the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $934. That's $165 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Plus, the Apple 12Z Bionic CPU means it's super-speedy.

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon 12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: Apple's top of the line iPad just got a massive price cut. For a limited time, Amazon has the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet on sale for $999. That's $100 off and its cheapest price ever. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina mini LED display (2732 x 2048) with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. The new Apple M1 CPU also means it's the fastest iPad ever.

Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon Apple Pencil (2nd gen): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The perfect accessory for the new iPad Pro models, the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil helps you draw, sketch, take notes and more on your tablet. Support for double-tapping lets you easily change tools without setting it down, while the flat edge attaches magnetically for charging and pairing.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: was $349 now $199 Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: was $349 now $199

Compatible with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018 and 2020, this model of the Apple Magic Keyboard is so rarely on sale that we had to blink a few times to make sure we were reading it right. We love the Magic Keyboard for its excellent typing experience, but don't love its lofty price. This is much easier to handle.

Apple Smart Folio: was $79 now $74 @ Amazon Apple Smart Folio: was $79 now $74 @ Amazon

The Apple Smart Folio (for 10.9-inch iPad Air/4th Gen) protects the front and back of your iPad Air. It also automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

iPhones

iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T iPhone 13 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T is offering some of the best Apple Black Friday deals on the new iPhone 13. New and existing customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro for free with an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan.

iPhone 13: up to $1,600 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon iPhone 13: up to $1,600 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

New Verizon customers can get up to $1,600 off any new iPhone 13 model. You'll get up to $800 off with select trade-in. Plus, new members will be able to get an extra $800 to help cover the cost of switching for a total of up to $1,600 off.

iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/trade-in @ Apple iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/trade-in @ Apple

If you'd rather have an unlocked iPhone 13, you can still save a significant amount by buying directly from Apple. trading in your old device means you can get up to $700 off the cost of a new iPhone 13, meaning you can get one for as little as $129.

iPhone 12: Buy one, get $699 off a second@ Verizon iPhone 12: Buy one, get $699 off a second@ Verizon

Verizon will give you $699 back in bill credits on a second iPhone 12 when you buy the first model. You'll need to sign up for an unlimited plan. New customers who switch will get an extra $800 credit via a prepaid Mastercard.

iPhone SE w/ 4GB data: $30/month @ Mint iPhone SE w/ 4GB data: $30/month @ Mint

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone SE bundled with 4GB of data per month for just $30/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best iPhone SE deals we've seen from Mint, which operates on T-Mobile's network. You'll wind up paying just $15/month for the iPhone SE and $15/month for the 4GB/data per month.

