Amazon Echo Show 8 deal gets you a handy smart display for just $90

Amazon has discounted what may be its best smart display—the Amazon Echo Show 8—to $90, a savings of 30 percent from its regular price of $129, making it a good time to strike if you've been looking for an Alexa-powered display.

Amazon Echo Show 8 was $129.99, now $89.99 @ Amazon Amazon's Goldilocks smart display is just right when it comes to size, price, and features. View Deal

While it's not the steepest price cut Amazon has offered for the Echo Show 8, this drop—to $90 from $129—is still a very good deal.

In our Echo Show 8 review, we praised the smart speaker's 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel display, which, though smaller than the Echo Show's 10-inch screen, was still large enough to pack in everything we could want, such as watching videos, looking up recipes and the weather, listening to podcasts, interacting with smart home devices, and more.

The Echo Show 8's dual 2-Watt speakers were suitably powerful when playing videos, listening to music, or making video calls via Alexa.

While the Echo Show 8's 1MP built-in camera is lower-resolution than the full-size Echo Show, it makes surprisingly excellent video calls; you won't find this feature on the Lenovo Smart Clock.

Currently, all of Amazon's smart speakers are on sale—the Echo Show 5 is $60 ($30 off), while the 10-inch Echo Show is $179 ($50 off). But of the three, we think the Echo Show 8 is the best deal for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display.

All week, Tom's Guide will be sharing the best July sales as part of our Summer Savings event. Be sure to check back often for the best opportunities to save.