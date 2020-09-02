The best printers in 2020

The best printers offer a huge variety of options for printing everything from documents to professional quality photos, all from the comfort of your home, office or even out on the road. With so many different types of printers available, and so many distinct needs to meet, it can be tough sorting the good from the bad, or even finding something that fits your budget. Whether you need a feature-filled all-in-one printer for a home office, a sleek portable unit that can slip into a laptop bag or you just want to print off a few snapshots from your last family gathering, we can help you find the right printer.

Our printer reviews cover more than just the standard print/scan/copy combination units that are so popular on store shelves. In addition to all-in-one inkjets, we’ve also reviewed laser printers, photo printers and even portable models, all with the aim of finding the best printer for you.

Our reviews test every printer on the basics, like print quality and speed, but we also take the long view, weighing factors like the cost of printing or the volume the printer is built to handle from month to month.

What are the best printers?

When it comes to our top pick overall, the Canon Pixma TS9120 is the best printer overall. This all-in-one inkjet provides excellent print quality for documents and photos alike, and offers all sorts of conveniences and features, from copy and scan capability to a big touchscreen control panel and a six-cartridge ink system that delivers category-leading color reproduction.

For great printing that will also save you money, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW is our best budget printer, offering an affordable purchase price and low ink costs, saving you money throughout the life of the printer.

Laser printers also take top marks, like the Brother MFC-L2750DW, our favorite laser all-in-one. Despite its lack of color printing, the combination of printing, scanning, copying and fax capability in one speedy printer is the best we've seen in the category.

If you want to print out reams of photos without spending a ton on ink, check out the HP Envy 7855. Looking for a photo printer you can take on the road? The Canon Pixma TR150 combines portability with excellent photo print quality.

Whatever your printing needs, you can find our recommendations below.

The best printers in 2020

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon Pixma TS9120 Best printer for home Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Six cartridges (pigment black, dye black, photo blue, cyan, magenta and yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 No price information Check Amazon 295 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast printing and scanning speeds, with very fast color copying Six individual ink cartridges Large 5-inch color touch screen Ink costs and two-sided printing speeds are just average Paper cassette feels a bit flimsy

The Canon Pixma TS9120 is the best overall printer we've tested, thanks largely to its excellent print quality for both text and photos. It's also fast, with best-in-class print speeds that gave us impressive results in nearly every test we ran. With six individual color inks, you get some of the best color quality available when printing photos, and the ink costs stay reasonable – even with the refills.

Scanning and copying are built in, and offer sharp detail reproduction at decent speeds. The entire device is controlled with an adjustable 5-inch color touch-screen. This printer even prints disc labels on CDs and DVDs. Whatever sort of printing you need, the quality and bang for the buck offered by the Canon Pixma TS9120 make it the best printer to get for almost any user.

Read our full Canon Pixma TS9120 review .

(Image credit: Brother)

2. Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW Best budget printer Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 No price information Check Amazon Very low cost per page Fast at printing text and graphics Quick scanning and copying speeds Mediocre color-photo scans Does not make two-sided copies/scans via ADF

There's much more to the cost of a printer than just the purchase price: Ink costs can eat away the savings you expected from your affordable device. If you want one of the best all-in-one inkjet printers with the most affordable ink, we recommend the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW. The printer features extra-large ink cartridges, and comes with an estimated years' supply of ink in the box, which adds up to the lowest per-page ink costs we've seen.

On top of that, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW offers solid printing, scanning and copying. Print speeds beat the category average and two-sided printing is among the fastest we've seen. And it did all of this while delivering high print quality across the board. That same zippy speed and above-average quality was found in scans and copies, making it a great choice for anyone, even if you aren't buying it for the affordable ink.

Read our full Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW review .

(Image credit: Brother)

3. Brother MFC-L2750DW XL Best laser printer Printer Type: Laser (Monochrome) | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Black toner | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 No price information Check Amazon Very fast printing and copying Very fast black-and-white scanning to PDF Fast document feeder Low cost per page Average color-scanning speed

The Brother MFC-L2750DW XL multifunction laser printer is packed with features such as a fast automatic document feeder, fax capability, and a second paper tray. It’s also fast at both duplex printing and copying, but doesn’t sacrifice speed for quality; documents look sharp and clear every time. It's easily one of the best all-in-one printers overall, and our favorite laser printer – so long as you don't need to print in color.

The MFC-L2750DW XL turned in great document quality, and the fastest speeds to date for text and mixed text/graphics files. The printer even made two-sided prints faster than some models can handle one-sided documents. Using its high-capacity toner cartridge, the MFC-L2750DW XL offers a cost per page of just 2.7 cents, the lowest we've seen in this category. That's a tough deal to beat.

Read our full Brother MFC-L2750DW review .

(Image credit: Epson)

4. Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 Best printer for small business Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 4.3-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Four ink tanks (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Ethernet, USB 2.0 No price information Check Amazon Very fast performance Extremely low ink costs Large, 4.3-inch color touchscreen Occasional paper feed issue High initial price

The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 combines impressively low ink costs with an abundance of business-friendly features to take its place as the best small business inkjet printer we've reviewed. The EcoTank design uses refillable ink tanks and comes with enough spare ink bottles to print thousands of pages. A small business printer rated to print more than 3,000 pages per month, it's more than capable of handling whatever your team might throw at it. The printer boasts scan, copy and fax capability, dual 250-page paper cassettes, a 50-sheet automatic document feeder and a large, easy-to-use 4.3-inch touchscreen for convenient operations.

In timed printer tests, the Epson ET-5850 delivered some of the fastest printing we've seen, and produced crisp, clear text that nearly rivals laser printer quality. That same quick, high-quality performance was also seen in copying and scanning, making it the printer of choice for offices that need a full featured multifunction printer. But the real draw is the ink savings, extremely low per-page costs of 0.4 cents for text pages, and 1.6 cents per color page. The upfront price may be high, but the combination of quality, features and super-low operating expenses make this one of the best investments you can make for your office.

Read our full Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 review .

(Image credit: HP)

5. HP OfficeJet 250 Best portable printer and scanner Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 2.6-inch color touch screen | Ink: Two cartridges (black & tri-color) | Connectivity: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct | Cost per page: 9 cents (black), 23 cents (color) | Cost per page (high-yield): 6.7 cents (black), 17.3 (color) | Travel Size (W x D x H): 15 x 7.8 x 3.6 | Travel Weight (with battery): 6.7 pounds | Battery life: 225 pages £237.97 View at Laptops Direct £248.66 View at Amazon £269.99 View at Ebuyer 696 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Automatic document feeder Fast printing, scanning and copying High-yield cartridge lowers color page costs Battery life could be better Somewhat large and heavy for a portable printer

The HP OfficeJet 250 isn't just the best portable printer out there, it's also a full featured all-in-one printer that's small enough to pack along on a trip. With copying and scanning capability built in – a rare offer in portable models – the HP surprised us by complementing that functionality with superb print quality and category-leading speeds.

Whether printing basic text documents, color photos or scanning material to save for later, the quality was superb. And somehow, despite the printer's small size, it manages to boast a 2.5-inch color touch screen, a 10-page automatic document feeder and a total travel weight of just 6.7 pounds with a battery attached. We wish it were a little less expensive, or had slightly better battery life, but these are small complaints given how much you can do with the HP OfficeJet 250.

(Image credit: Canon)

6. Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Best small business laser printer Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 £900 View at Amazon Large, 5-inch color touch screen Fast performance for prints, copies and scans High-capacity toner cartridges deliver low cost per page Large size Duplex printing is somewhat slow

The Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw is an all-in-one color laser printer that offers great performance and plenty of features, like a large touch screen and duplex printing. But with a monthly page volume of up to 4,000 pages, it's meant for the office rather than the home. Business users will love the built in 50-sheet automatic document feeder, 550-sheet paper cassette, and work-friendly features like two-sided scanning and low printing costs.

The performance is also top notch, with sharp text, clear graphics and faster-than-average printing of mixed text and graphics. Fast scan and copy speeds are a plus, and the color laser printer has one of the easiest setup options available. That's enough for us to declare the Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw one of the best all-in-one printers and our favorite laser printer for small business users.

Read our full Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Color Laser Printer review .

(Image credit: Brother)

7. Brother HL-L2390DW Best budget laser printer Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2-Line backlit LCD | Ink/Toner: Black cartridge | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Wi Fi Direct No price information Check Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast printing and black-and-white scanning High image quality Very low cost per page Above-average color-scanning speed No document feeder No fax capability

The Brother HL-L2390DW is a monochrome all-in-one printer that offers one thing rarely seen in a laser printer: a low price of entry. And while the cost may catch the eye of home and small-office users, its performance and feature set are nothing to scoff at, either. Prints are sharp and faster than average; this printer handles scans and copies quickly, as well. And while the printer is monochrome, the full-color scanner delivers true-to-life color capture and fast scanning.

But it's not just affordable at purchase; operating costs are low, too, with a cost per page of 3.7 cents using standard-capacity toner cartridges and just 2.7 cents with high-capacity toner. If you want the benefits of a laser printer without the usual expense, the Brother HL-L2390DW is our best budget pick for you.

Read our full Brother HL-L2390DW review .

(Image credit: Canon)

8. Canon Pixma TR150 Best mobile photo printer Printer Type: Mobile inkjet | Dimensions: 12.7 x 7.3 x 2.6 inches | Ink: Two cartridges (cyan, magenta and yellow dye black, pigment black) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n/a, USB 2.0 | PictBridge: Yes | SD Card Slot: No | Supported Photo Sizes: Up to 8 x 10 | Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi £168.97 View at Laptops Direct £213.09 View at Amazon £274.98 View at Ebuyer Low ink costs Attractive photo prints Optional battery pack Small, monochrome OLED display

The Canon Pixma TR150 is a portable inkjet printer that's small enough to carry in a backpack, but big enough to print everything from 4x6 photos to 8.5 x 11 documents. With a two-cartridge system, its ink is affordable and lends itself well to a variety of printing uses. But where the Canon really stands out is photo printing.

The Pixma TR150 made high-quality photos faster than other competing portable printers, and delivered excellent color and detail. It can also handle larger photo prints, but unlike some of our photo printing favorites, there is no copy or scan capability. You do get a solidly built portable printer with optional battery and even support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice controls, but we love it for the great photos and low ink costs it offers.

Read our full Canon Pixma TR150 review .

(Image credit: HP)

9. HP Envy 7855 Best for printing photos in volume Printer Type: Inkjet | Dimensions: 19.3 x 17.9 x 7.6 inches | Ink: Two cartridges (1 black, 1 tri-color) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth | PictBridge: No | SD Card Slot: Yes | Supported Photo Sizes: Up to 8 x 10 inches | Print Resolution: 4800 x 1200 dpi No price information Check Amazon 883 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Fast text and photo printing Fast multipage copying Dedicated photo-paper tray Slow to print color graphics Ink costs are above average, without a subscription No physical function buttons

The HP Envy 7855 lives up to its jealousy-tinged name as a stylish all-in-one inkjet printer that offers solid print performance across the board. But in addition to printing documents, scanning and copying on the flatbed scanner, and even faxing, the Envy 7855 is also a very good photo printer, handling everything from small, wallet-sized photos to borderless 8 x 10s.

And it's that photo print quality that stood out to us, with photo samples offering accurate, well-saturated colors and clear detail. The Envy wasn't the fastest around for photo printing, but quality was good, with a reasonable price per photo. And if you use HP's Instant Ink subscription ink service, you can get photo-printing costs down to mere pennies for 8 x 10 photos — but only if you're printing a lot of them.

Read our full HP Envy 7855 review .

(Image credit: Brother)

10. Brother INKvestment MFC-J985DW Best printer with cheap ink Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, near-field-communication (NFC) £576.02 View at Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Quick at scanning and making copies Low cost per page Prints text quickly and at high quality Slow at printing color graphics and glossy photos No USB port to connect directly to a PC

If you’ve got to print a lot of text documents on a daily basis, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J985DW inkjet is the best all-in-one printer to get, whether it's for the home or a small office. The high-yield cartridges used by the MFC-J985DW offer the lowest cost per page at higher volumes, and the printer is built to handle up to 2,500 pages a month, making it perfect for printing dozens of pages a day.

This printer also offers ample features for the home office, with built-in fax capability. Quick to scan and make copies, the MFC-J985DW delivers high image quality overall, and offers sharp text on basic documents. The MFC-J985DW all-in-one delivers a lot for the money, but the real draw is its low cost per page, which makes it a great deal over time.

Read our full Brother MFC-J985DW review .

How to choose the best printer for you

Finding the right printer starts with defining what you need that printer to do. There's a drastic difference between a large multifunction printer that will copy, scan and fax and a pocket-sized photo printer that's perfect for printing snapshots on the go. The best place to start is to narrow down what functions you want, and what aspects of printing are most important to you.

Inkjet or Laser: Inkjet printers are generally better at producing the full range of colors, making them more suited for printing graphics and photos. Laser printers, on the other hand, can quickly produce professional looking text documents often at a lower cost per page.

All-in-One printers offer more than just printing, with built in scanners that can scan and copy everything from forms to photos. Some (but not all) will also have fax capability.

Photo printing is a separate concern, requiring support for printing on glossy paper, handling different photo paper sizes and sometimes requiring additional (and potentially expensive) inks to deliver better print quality.

Portable printing is all about mobility. Compact designs are paired with batteries and sometimes exotic print technologies to let you print from a hotel room, in your car, or even out at the beach.

In addition to the type of printer, you'll also want to pay attention to specific aspects of performance and operating expenses.

Print speed refers to how quickly the printer will complete a page in a document, measured in pages per minute. If you need to print frequently, or in high volumes, faster print speeds are a must have.

Print quality comes down to how well the printer lays ink on the page, and whether it produces sharp details and legible letterforms. Most inkjet printers deliver "good enough" levels of quality, but if you want crisp looking text every time, you'll probably want a laser printer. And photo printing varies widely between general use printers, so check out the recommended models on our best photo printers list.

Ink costs are an ongoing concern for any printer, since ink refills are part of the operating expenses for any printer. Ink can get very expensive, but some new models are designed to reduce both the expense and the hassle of finding the right ink cartridges. And this isn't purely an issue for inkjet printers, as laser printers use toner cartridges. Look for a lower cost-per-page and check out our reviews for a detailed discussion of how print costs might make one printer better than another.

Once you find the best printer in your desired category, you're ready to buy.

How we test the best printers

Every printer we review is extensively tested to give us a clear idea of how well it performs, both in print capability, but also general ease of use and expense over time. Our testing procedures include timed print tests to determine print speeds, with a set of standardized documents that have a mix of text and graphics and color photos.

Every print is examined and compared, with errors and print problems noted in the review and overall quality measured against the other printers on the market.

We also test the scanning and copying functions (when they are offered), timing how quickly it captures a page and comparing the results to the original images to determine how well it captures color and detail.

To measure the cost of owning and operating a printer, we look at the current street price of ink refills and the estimated number of pages that each cartridge can produce, and calculate the cost for printing a single page.

These specific tests are adapted as needed to handle all sorts of printers, from monochrome laser printers and portable snapshot printers to full-featured all-in-one inkjets. Wherever possible, we make sure that the tests are done in such a way that they can not only be compared within a specific category, but also across all printer types generally.

Check out all of our printer coverage: