Best Cuisinart Coffee Makers: Which Is Right for You?

Check out any list of recommended or bestselling coffee makers, and at least one Cuisinart coffee maker is bound to make the cut. The company offers 26 current models on its website , including everything from basic automatic-drip machines to ones with built-in grinders to single-serve brewers and even an old-fashioned percolator. One thing they all have in common is that they live up to Cuisinart's reputation for making good-looking, high-quality appliances, which is why the company's machines made our list of the best coffee makers . (If you're looking for something stronger, check out our best espresso machines.)

After poring through various reviews and customer comments online, we've selected seven of Cuisinart's best coffee makers to suit coffee drinkers of all types.

What's great about cuisinart coffee makers

They all come with very thorough use and care manuals.

All but one of the company's automatic drip machines come with a reusable filter.

With almost every Cuisinart coffee maker, a water filter is included to improve the taste of tap water.

Not only do all but one shut off automatically, but you can also program them to turn off anywhere from immediately to several hours after brewing.

All of the removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher (top rack), even the thermal carafes.

If something goes wrong, don't worry, because you have an unusually long three-year warranty.

Price Type Cup capacity Size LWH (inches) Finish options 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $70 Automatic drip 12 8 x 8 x 14.17 White, Black Coffee on Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $100 One cup at a time 12 11.25 x 8.75 x 14.70 Black with Stainless PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker $100 Automatic drip 14 7.75 x 9 x 14 White with Stainless, Black with Stainless, Black Stainless, Copper Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffee Maker and Single-Serve Brewer $200 Automatic drip and single server 12/40-ounce reservoir for single cups 10.13 x 10.38 x 14.25 Black with Stainless, Black Stainless, Copper Burr Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffee Maker $170 Automatic drip with built-in grinder 12 8.27 x 11.61 x 16.34 Brushed Chrome Coffee Plus 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Plus Hot Water System $100 Automatic drip with hot water dispenser 12 10.25 x 9.50 x 14.30 Black with Stainless PurePrecision 8-Cup Pour-Over Coffee Brewer with Thermal Carafe $200 Pour over 8 12.00 x 7.50 x 13.50 Stainless Steel

Cuisinart DCC-1100BK (Image credit: Cuisinart)

1. Cuisinart DCC-1100BK

Lots of features at a great price

Cup capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.2 x 8 x 8 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable automatic off (up to 4 hours), clean alert and cycle, charcoal water filter

Reasonable price

Programmable

Adjustable automatic shut-off

Water tank is difficult to access

If you're looking for the best value from the brand, this 12-cup model is the one to choose. In spite of its relatively low price, the Cuisinart DCC-1100BK is attractive and offers the same basic perks as the more expensive models. It's programmable, so you can set it to have the coffee ready the minute you wake up or walk into the house. With this machine, you get both a reusable coffee filter to save you the bother and expense of buying paper ones and a water filter to improve the taste of tap water. A light comes on to let you know when the DCC-1100BK needs cleaning. It's available in black or white, as well as in a smaller, 10-cup model

What customers say:

Amazon (4.1/5; 3,673 reviews): "Brews a very tasty full pot from my home-ground beans in about 10 minutes … but has a 'pause' feature so I can get a cup ASAP!"

Cuisinart DCC-3200CP PerfecTemp (Image credit: Cuisinart)

2. Cuisinart DCC-3200CP PerfecTemp

A huge carafe means enough coffee for a crowd

Cup capacity: 14 cups | Size: 14 x 9 x 7.8 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable brew strength, can silence the ready tone, adjustable keep-warm temperature, adjustable automatic off (up to 4 hours), clean alert and cycle, charcoal water filter

Large capacity

Adjustable brew strength, keep-warm temperature and automatic shut-off

Can turn off the ready tone

Water tank is difficult to access

Controls can be tricky to operate

The Cuisinart DCC-3200CP PerfecTemp makes more coffee than any other programmable automatic-drip coffee maker in the marketplace. That makes it ideal for large households, entertaining or people who return for cup after cup throughout the morning. If a ding telling you your coffee is ready annoys you (especially before you've had your morning Joe), you can opt to turn off the sound.

With the DCC-3200CP PerfecTemp, you can control how hot your coffee gets as well as how long the coffee maker remains on before it shuts itself off. That means you don't have to worry about whether it's on when you leave the house. The PerfecTemp comes in a selection of finishes, including white, black, black stainless steel and copper.

What reviewers say:

Reviewed : "Despite its larger carafe, the 3200 doesn't take up much more space than smaller coffee makers, and we appreciate the sleek, stainless exterior."

Cuisinart DGB-800 Burr Grind & Brew (Image credit: Cuisinart)

3. Cuisinart DGB-800 Burr Grind & Brew

Coffee maker with a built-in grinder

Cup capacity: 12 cups | Size: 16.3 x 11.6 x 8.3 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable brew strength, adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 4 hours), charcoal water filter

Can grind your own beans

Has a burr grinder for even grinding results

Comes with permanent coffee filter and water filter

Adjustable brew strength and automatic shut-off

ExpensiveIf grinder or coffee maker breaks, you're left one appliance short

Grinder is noisy

If you like to grind the beans right before you brew, consider the Cuisinart DGB-800 Burr Grind & Brew, which makes this a one-step procedure. This machine has a burr grinder that grinds evenly and then transfers the ground coffee directly into the filter. However, be forewarned that when the grinder goes off in the morning, it's loud enough to wake up anyone who's still sleeping, even someone one floor above the kitchen. And occasionally you'll have to clean the grinder, which is an additional chore.

If you want to use preground coffee, you have the option to turn the grinder off. As you would expect from a pricey model, you get a lot of extras, including the ability to control the strength of your coffee and how long the Burr Grind & Brew stays on before shutting itself off.

What reviewers say:

CNet : "Cuisinart kept the Burr Grind and Brew's control panel uncluttered and simple, which makes it a product relatively easy to operate."

Cuisinart DCC-3000 Coffee on Demand (Image credit: Cuisinart)

4. Cuisinart DCC-3000 Coffee on Demand

Dispenses one cup at a time or a full carafe

Cup capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.3 x 10.4 x 10.1 inches | Features: Programmable, permanent filter, adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 4 hours), charcoal water filter, clean alert and cycle

Dispenses a cup at a time

Programmable

Reservoir can be filled at the sink

No carafe

In this unusual brewer, a whole "pot" is brewed at once, but rather than dripping into a carafe, the Cuisinart DCC-3000 Coffee on Demand fills up an internal reservoir. You then dispense just one cup at a time, the way you would from an urn or a soda machine. It's a great choice if people drift into the kitchen for their morning Joe at various times. As this machine eliminates the need to pour from a carafe, you don't get those otherwise-inevitable splashes to clean up.

What reviewers say:

Amazon : "Most impressive to me is the fact that this would stay on, keeping the coffee hot AND fresh-tasting, for 4 hours."

Cuisinart SS-15 Maker Coffee Center (Image credit: Cuisinart)

5. Cuisinart SS-15 Maker Coffee Center

Two coffee makers in one package: a single serve and an automatic drip

Cup capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.7 x 11.3 x 8.9 inches | Features: Brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce ounce cups; brews a 12-cup carafe; programmable; permanent filter; bold setting; adjustable carafe coffee temperature; adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 4 hours); clean alert and cycle; charcoal water filter

Makes three serving sizes or a full carafe

Single-serve coffee can be made with reusable coffee filter

Adjustable brew strength, serving temperature and automatic shut-off

Expensive

Large

The Cuisinart SS-15 Maker Coffee Center is designed to give you flexibility. For those days when you need just a cup at a time, there's a single-cup brewer that works with K-cups or your own reusable coffee filter. It can also deliver a 12-cup carafe, great for when you're hosting a weekend brunch or book club meeting. While you are getting two appliances in one, The SS-15 does cost twice as much as and take up more counter space than most single-function brewers.

What consumers say:

Amazon (3.8/5; 2,008 reviews): "There are some convenience issues, but they are not difficult to adjust to. I've tried all the features, and all have worked fine. And it makes great coffee!! Wonderfully hot, even on medium."

Cuisinart CHW-12 Coffee Plus (Image credit: Cuisinart)

6. Cuisinart CHW-12 Coffee Plus

For the tea lovers in your house, this coffee maker also dispenses hot water

Cup capacity: 12 cups | Size: 14.3 x 10.3 x 9.5 inches | Features: Hot water dispenser, programmable, permanent filter, adjustable carafe coffee temperature, adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 4 hours), clean alert, charcoal water filter

Dispenses hot water

Adjustable serving temperature and automatic shut-off

Large

If there are both coffee and tea lovers in your house, the Cuisinart CHW-12 Coffee Plus is your machine. In addition to making a pot of coffee, it can dispense hot water for quick cuppas, mugs of cocoa or bowls of instant oatmeal. The CHW-12 has a safety lock to prevent hot water from being accidentally dispensed. On this model, you can up the temperature of the coffee in the carafe, which is a handy feature if you never think your coffee is hot enough.

What reviewers say:

Good Housekeeping : "At the end of the brew cycle, the coffee was piping hot and stayed that way for the entire 2-hour, keep-warm testing period."

Cuisinart CPO-850 Coffee Brewer (Image credit: Cuisinart)

7. Cuisinart CPO-850 Coffee Brewer

Pricey, but worth it for coffee connoisseurs

Cup Capacity: 8 cups | Size: 13.5 x 12 x 7.5 inches | Features: Meets the Specialty Coffee Association of America's Golden Cup Standard, programmable, permanent filter, adjustable serving temperature, adjustable brew strength, adjustable automatic shut-off (up to 2 hours), clean alert and cycle, charcoal water filter

Attractive

Meets the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard

Adjustable brew strength, serving temperature and automatic shut-off

Expensive

Makes only 8 cups

This good-looking, stainless-steel brewer is designed to mimic pour-over coffee, which usually requires that you boil water and pour it carefully from a kettle. The Cuisinart CPO-850, however, does the work for you. Plus, this brewer is certified to meet the Specialty Coffee Association's Gold Cup Standard, which means that the machine brews at the optimal temperature and time for the best results. You can adjust the strength of your coffee as well as the serving temperature. However, as is often the case, "the best" comes at a price. This machine costs almost twice as much as other Cuisinart coffee makers.

What reviewers say:

Good Housekeeping : "If you're particular about how your coffee tastes, you'll want the Cuisinart pour-over brewer. ”

Three things to consider before buying a coffee maker

Will it fit?

Before you buy, be sure to measure the space where you plan to keep your coffee maker, as well as how much room you have below your cabinets. Keep in mind that even if your machine fits under the cabinet, most Cuisinart coffee makers need to be pulled forward so you can load them with water and ground coffee.

Cup size

When you're deciding what size brewer to buy, remember that coffee-maker cups are the equivalent of 5 ounces, or an old-fashioned teacup that isn't filled to the brim, leaving room for milk. Today, most of us use mugs that hold 8 ounces or more, which means a typical 12-cup coffee maker brews enough coffee for about seven mugs at the most.

What kind of carafe?

You'll pay a premium for a model with a thermal carafe. If you entertain a lot, such a model is worth the extra dollars, as you can bring the carafe to the table, where it will keep coffee hot for second cups. While Cuisinart's insulated servers are top-rack dishwasher safe, they may not actually fit on the top shelf and the machine may not be able to thoroughly clean inside them. The narrow opening makes hand-washing difficult.

How to care for and maintain Cuisinart coffee makers