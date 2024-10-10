Your Samsung TV will soon look and feel more like your phone — here's why

Samsung just announced plans to shelve the current version of its Tizen-powered smart interface, replacing it with a version already familiar to many Samsung smartphone users: One UI.

Samsung noted that the change doesn't just extend to its lineup of TVs, but at least some of its home appliances, too. It aims to launch the new interface on TVs sometime in 2025, though it did not give a definitive release date, nor did it highlight if the change would extend to the Samsung 2024 TV lineup.

According to FlatpanelsHD, the plans were announced at Samsung's annual developer conference, SDC 2024, where the new interface took center stage.

One UI, an Android-based user interface (UI), was first implemented in some of the best Samsung phones and watches, like the Samsung Galaxy S10. While it's unclear if Samsung intends to bring Android OS to its smart TVs, what is clear is the company's aim to unify the look of its interfaces across its device ecosystem. Essentially, it wants its smart TVs to look and feel more like its phones. In addition, Samsung is also "committing to software upgrades for up to seven years" with One UI.

Samsung's One UI and AI

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung gave no word on how the One UI move might affect current Tizen features.

Tizen has long been a popular, open-source interface, serving up free content, app support, and extra features, such as the beloved Gaming Hub. It's now running on nearly 270 million smart TVs across the globe, according to an internal blog post. Samsung gave no word on how the One UI move might affect these features. It did, however, give word on the adoption of wider AI features.

This includes the Samsung AI Cast function, which allows Samsung Galaxy smartphone users to generate AI photos and use them as screensavers on their Samsung TVs.

Samsung also described its intent to expand Tizen's Daily Board function, allowing developers the ability to showcase widgets on your Samsung smart TV when it detects someone walking in front of it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Many and more of these awesome concepts will most assuredly be a major push for Samsung at CES 2025, so stay tuned to Tom's Guide as the tech extravaganza draws closer.