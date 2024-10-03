Hisense launches massive 110-inch Mini-LED TV in time for NBA season — meet the Championship Edition

Hisense is leaning into the new era of increasingly bigger TVs with a 110-inch monster Mini-LED TV geared toward NBA super fans.

Meet the Hisense 110UX Mini-LED TV. This larger-than-life TV features some of the most advance specs on the market, but it also comes with a $19,999 price tag.

Hisense’s newest TV is a courtside seat to the 2024 NBA season, delivering dynamic tone mapping pro, a 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness — a true star among the best TVs if it's truly that bright.

Last seen breaking nearly every possible test metric at CES 2024 , the 110UX Mini-LED TV is a testament to Hisense’s engineering ingenuity. It comes equipped with many of the same features you might see on other high-end models, including Dolby Atmos support, an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and IMAX Enhanced all built on the Google TV interface.

With the NBA season beginning in just a matter of weeks, the 110UX Championship Edition is arriving just in time. It goes on sale starting today and can be purchased in the United States only at Best Buy and Amazon.

Hisense's big screen rebound

(Image credit: Hisense)

Alongside TCL, Hisense is paving the way for massive entertainment displays, as seen with its ULED X series. These extra-large Mini-LED models, which represent of the best 85-inch TVs and over, are changing the game.

Hisense reaches its pinnacle with the 110UX, a massive display built for the home theater. It's made all the more enviable with an NBA Championship Edition that's built with the 2024 NBA season in mind.

An ultra low reflection panel and ultra wide view angle panel mean you aren't missing a single rebound or three-pointer in the midst of the action. A 102W 4.2.2 multi-channel audio speaker brings the sounds of the game to life (though it's still nowhere near the raw power of the Panasonic Z95A OLED TV's 160W 360 degree audio system).

It comes with Dolby Atmos support and all of the HDR goodies, including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+. The 110UX sets you up nicely for gaming, as well, with two HDMI 2.1 ports that hit up to 144Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro — perfect for the PS5 Pro.

If you're hunting for a TV over 100-inch that nets you the next best thing to courtside seats, this is the one to get — that is, of course, if you have $19,999 laying around.