Surprise! This brand new 65-inch LG OLED TV is $900 off ahead of Prime Day

With Prime Day just around the corner, there’s a lot to get hyped for when it comes to killer deals, but one exciting option has already landed on one of LG’s brand new OLED TVs — perfect for experiencing the upcoming Paris Olympics the right way.

Get this 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV for just $1,596 at Amazon. That’s a meteoric $903 slashed off the original asking price of $2,499 on this new addition to LG’s 2024 TV lineup. It's one of the best TV deals you can get right now. The LG B4 sports some serious upgrades despite its budget stature, leveraging LG's new a8 AI processor with a 120Hz refresh rate built on a beautiful WOLED panel.

LG 65" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Released just a few weeks prior, the LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

Working with a smaller budget? Best Buy has the 48-inch B4 on sale for $799. That's $700 off and the least-expensive OLED TV you can buy right now. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

As "House of the Dragon" season 2 breathes fire into living rooms everywhere, and the forthcoming Paris Olympics draws ever-near, it's the perfect time to net a serious upgrade on your home entertainment setup. Lucky for you, this brand new OLED TV from LG is seeing a major discount ahead of Prime Day and July 4th, making it the ideal window into all of your favorite entertainment needs.

The LG B4 OLED is an exciting new offering from LG. It comes equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to get the best of both worlds in terms of screen tearing technologies. It's an easy contender for one of the best gaming TVs of the year and it's easily the OLED TV I'm most excited for.

It takes up after last year's LG B3 OLED, which likewise proved to be an exceptional value in an arena that is largely relegated to extremely premium prices. You won't be finding very many OLED options among the best TVs under $1,000, and it's largely due to the production costs and general popularity of OLED screens.

The LG B4 OLED also uses all of the best HDR formats, running the gamut of options which include Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Unlike several newer Samsung displays, the LG B4 OLED will also come equipped with Dolby Atmos so you won't have to pair it up with one of the best soundbars for crystal clear audio.

And maybe this OLED option is a bit out of your price range? There's a slew of alternative TV deals out there in the midst of July 4th and Prime Day, like this LG QNED TV that's just $649. You could even go with the 48-inch LG B4 OLED, which is just $800 right now, saving you $700 in acquiring the cheapest OLED TV on the market currently.