Act fast! This LG QNED TV is only $599 for a limited time at Best Buy

Purchasing a new television can be a daunting task, especially give the multitude of models, makes and features the TV market has to offer. OLED TVs have become a top contender recently due to their impressive picture quality. Similarly, QNED TVs are a popular choice if you're looking for a brighter, mid-range picture technology with better contrast and black levels than traditional LCD TVs.

Today only, you can get the LG 55-inch Class 85 Series QNED on sale for $599 at Best Buy. That's $500 off its original price of $1,099. With this smart TV in your home, you'll be able to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows in rich color and incredible lifelike picture — and still have some extra money in your pocket! The TV deal only lasts for a short time, so be sure to jump on it immediately.

LG 55" Class 85 Series 4K QNED TV: was $1,099 now $599 @ Best Buy

This QNED TV combines LG's quantum dot and Mini-LED technologies in one display. You'll experience richer color and lifelike images thanks to its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous viewing experience. Console gamers also take note: It has a 120Hz display and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

If you're looking for a TV with a brighter picture than a QLED, the LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED TV might just be the perfect fit for you. LG's QNED technology offers superior brightness, high color contrast and lifelike images and pictures illuminated by 4x the pixels of Full HD. The large TV will fit comfortably in living rooms, family rooms and larger bedrooms. It's worth noting that the best viewing angle is the center.

Additional features like precision dimming improves contrast and minimizes the halo effect with more precise lighting. It comes with the LG magic remote, making it simple to find favorite content. Plus, it has built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels.

Snagging this LG 55" Class 85 Series QNED TV at the ridiculously reduced price of $599 is pretty much a no-brainer. Act fast before the deal disappears!