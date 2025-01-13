Samsung's turning all its 2025 TVs into The Frame and I'm here for it

At CES 2025, Samsung rolled out its new 2025 TV lineup to incredible fanfare, highlighting major AI advancements, two 8K TVs, several OLEDs, and an upgraded The Frame Pro. Several design changes abound across its new range, but at the forefront are elements taken straight from its lifestyle chic — and it's clear Samsung wants all its TVs to look and feel just like the Frame.

It only makes sense. The Frame has proven so much a major hit that rivals in the likes of TCL and Hisense have taken to copying The Frame with their own similar models. Even Roku is getting in on the TV-art craze, offering a new feature called Backgrounds that lets you share classic works of art and photos as screensavers.

Whether you're a fan of The Frame or not, it's here to stay. Samsung's betting big on the design in 2025, releasing a string of new TVs with slimmer metal bezels and offering more ways to experience its Art Store. What can it gain from using this new formula and why's it moving its most premium TVs into their lifestyle era? Let's find out.

Going all-in on The Frame

(Image credit: Samsung)

Since its debut in 2017, Samsung's The Frame has commanded quite a reputation. Its fusing of a matte-finish panel in tandem with interchangeable frames and a full art store secured it a novel place within the market that inevitably led to over two million units sold by the end of 2021.

How much it's sold since then is hard to say. Samsung remains tight-lipped about these things, but its head of TV Product Marketing, Lydia Cho, did tell me in an email correspondence that Samsung's eyeing "a major milestone" this year by hitting "five million units sold worldwide." The Frame continues to impress, but is it enough?

Despite being the world's top-selling TV brand going 18 years strong — and potentially now 19 years strong — Samsung needs some serious firepower that will elevate its TVs. Ever-growing competition out of the likes of Hisense, which now commands a 24% foothold in the market against Samsung's 30%, according to Counterpoint Research, is just one of many road blocks Samsung will face in 2025.

But Samsung's fighting back this encroachment by implementing similar design elements from its The Frame across several of its 2025 TVs. These changes are most prominent of all on the new Samsung QN900F 8K QLED TV, which takes up a super slim, metal bezel design that's reminiscent of framed art.

It's not the only TV getting this design facelift. Many other Samsung TVs are getting a similar metal bezel-like frame, air-slim design chassis, or even matte-like anti-glare coating in an effort to imbue its entire lineup with this lifestyle feel. Why? Because Samsung wants to bring a seamless, "distraction-free viewing experience" into your living room, so says Cho, "one where your TV blends perfectly into your setup and surroundings."

We know that more and more people want their tech to mirror who they are and complement their unique spaces. At Samsung, our goal is to deliver exactly that, and offer a distraction-free viewing experience – one where your TV blends perfectly into your setup and surroundings. Lydia Cho, Head of TV Product Marketing

Of course, we also can't skip over the fact that Samsung's launching two versions of its The Frame this year, bringing to market a new Mini-LED model in The Frame Pro. It's another prime example of how important the art TV chic is to Samsung as it aims to bridge as many updates as possible to the art TV form factor — and it should do wonders in helping Samsung hit that aforementioned milestone.

But this new guise in art deco-ing its TVs doesn't end there.

Samsung Art Store for all

(Image credit: Samsung)

Although its 2025 TVs might have several compelling design changes, they wouldn't quite fit the bill of art TV without art to accompany them. That's why Samsung's bringing the art store to a wider range of its sets this year, allowing practically each model in its new lineup to henceforth become their own version of the Frame TV.

Thus, Samsung isn't just launching two Frame TVs this year. It's whole lineup are secretly varied options of The Frame, and it's made all the better as Samsung's working to elevate its collected works, which exceed nearly 3,000 works of art, to include even 8K content intended for its Neo QLED 8K models.

These two premium displays will also be capable of upscaling 4K photos to 8K resolution thanks to its beefed up NQ8 Gen3 AI processor, which Samsung claims is twice as fast as its predecessor. For reference, we gave last year's QN900D QLED TV a perfect score, which should only bode well for its refreshed, art-infused upgrade.

And Samsung's also implemented a myriad of AI features into its new lineup, which might well change how you feel about AI in the living room. Like many TV interfaces, Samsung's Tizen OS will now also offer generative AI wallpapers, which you'll be able to create on command using Bixby. But even better than that are some art-related enhancements, like a new Aerial Perspective feature that draws out three dimensional aspects in art for increased immersion.

The vision is certainly there. Samsung's bigger lifestyle push makes a whole lot of sense not just in terms of what the market wants but also in terms of its brand. When you think of Samsung, you typically think premium and high-end, with an air of its own specific personality that reeks of innovation. We'll see just how far its new lifestyle-bred lineup will fair in this highly completive market, but Samsung might prove a pioneer in blending TVs into the backdrops of our living rooms.

We're getting dangerously close to Ray Bradbury's parlor walls popularized in his seminal "Fahrenheit 451," and I'm honestly all for it.