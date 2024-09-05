New Roku feature turns your TV into a giant piece of art — how it works

Roku is releasing a new feature, Backdrops, which shows classic works of art or photo collections as a screensaver on your Roku TVs. Typically, if you leave your Roku device running, it will eventually switch to the familiar side-scrolling purple Roku city or an ad for PlutoTV.

Instead, Backdrops turns your TV into a museum piece that will display images of classic works of art from artists like Jan Steen or Edouard Manet. You've just gotten a device like a Samsung Frame TV at a significantly lower cost. In its press release, Roku said tidbits of information will also be provided about the art you see, including the year it was created and a brief description.

You are not limited to paintings or abstract images; you can also choose to display landscapes or a collection of your photos via Google Photos or upload your own photos on the Roku website using your Roku account.

“Our TVs are more than a device for streaming shows and movies—they can now elevate the aesthetic of any room, with the ease of one click,” said Brian Pinkerton, SVP of Advanced Development at Roku. “Now, our customers can turn any TV screen into a conversation piece, and even better, it’s free.”

The feature will be available on Roku-branded TVs and third-party Roku TVs in the next couple of weeks. Those with streaming sticks or streambars will have to wait until later in the fall.

Roku seems to know that they're a bit behind in this kind of feature, cheekily calling it "revolutionary" in their slightly over-the-top ad for the feature.

If you have a Roku TV, Backdrops is enabled via the Settings menu or a separate Backdrops app, which appears in the app grid. From there, you can create galleries of art or photography and set the amount of time an image is displayed before it changes. There are also pre-generated galleries of specific artists and museums.

Backdrops aren't new, as the streaming company announced it as a free add-on to their new Roku Pro Series TV, Roku's version of a high-end TV that still comes in as one of the best TVs under $1,000.