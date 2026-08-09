19 best grill deals you can shop right now — save up to 30% on Weber, Traeger, Ninja and more

Summer BBQ season is far from over. If you're ready to level up your outdoor cooking setup, now's the perfect time to invest in a new grill, griddle, or smoker.

Fortunately, retailers like Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and Lowe's are currently rolling out end of summer sales with everything you need to get grilling. Popular brands like Weber, Traeger, Charbroil, Ninja and more are knocking up to 30% off best-selling models as we speak.

If you're ready to throw some hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill and enjoy a backyard barbecue, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite outdoor cooking deals.

Editor's Choice Sales

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon grill sale: deals from $39 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill, griddle and smoker sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 25% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 25% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Grill sale: deals under $50 @ Walmart

Walmart has plenty of deals on grills and outdoor cooking accessories under $50 to get grill season started. While you'll have to spend up on bigger names like Weber and Blackstone, you can find budget-friendly, portable grills to cook up a feast in this price range, or kit out your current grill with accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Best Outdoor Cooking Deals

Blackstone Culinary 10-Piece Cleaning Kit: was $34 now $29 at Lowe's Everything you need to keep your grill in perfect shape. This cleaning set from Blackstone comes with a scraper, scrub pads and a refinishing stone. The scraper also comes with a handle, so you can store it on the side of your grill! Read more Read less ▼

Chefman XL Electric Griddle: was $49 now $39 at Amazon Even if you're short on space, you can still cook up a feast with this electric griddle. There's a 10 x 20 Inch cooking surface and a slide out drip tray for easy cleanup. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $99 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet CC1830V 30 Barrel Charcoal Grill: was $129 now $115 at Amazon This grill deal gets you 627 square inches of cooking space for $115. That's plenty of space for everything from sliders to large joints. There's also a lid mounted temperature gauge to help you keep an eye on how your grill is heating up! Read more Read less ▼

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $189 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662ºF in less that five minutes and cook up to a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $249 now $219 at Amazon Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal. It's also a previous candidate on our list of the best grills. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This grill and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was $399 now $299 at Amazon If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb. turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Q1400 Electric Grill: was $449 now $329 at Amazon Powered by a 560-watt electric heating element, the Q1400 is perfectly suited to small spaces such as balconies. Its 189 square inches total cooking area will cater to up to four at a time, and it also requires next-to-no assembly. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Lumin Outdoor Electric Barbecue Grill: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Lumin is Weber's OG electric grill. It comes with settings for steaming, smoking, broiling and roasting, and it can a reach temperatures of over 600°F. It's available in a range of designs and colors, but the black model is the cheapest of the bunch at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

Traeger Tailgater Wood Pellet Grill: was $499 now $444 at Amazon This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens. Read more Read less ▼