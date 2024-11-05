Samsung’s amazing Q80D QLED TV just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

When it comes to TVs, we can talk about the blackest blacks and the richest colors this side of an ayahuasca trip, but then the price tag hits and things get a bit more daunting. Fortunately, there are excellent mid-range sets with high-end features that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

Right now, you can buy the 65-inch Samsung Q80D QLED TV for $897 at Amazon — a $500 discount off its regular cost. At the reduced price, Samsung's set automatically becomes one of the best TVs under $1,000 you can get.

Samsung QN65Q80D: was $1397 now $897 @ Amazon

Samsung's Q80D TVs should fit most budgets while providing high-end 4K images. It can handle lots of ambient lighting, and gamers will appreciate both the low input lag and four HDMI 2.1 ports. You're sacrificing Dolby Vision support, but this sub-$1,000 sales price is hard to top.



Samsung's Q80D is a solid mid-range that is reasonably priced for its slot. Even though it lacks the cutting edge of higher-end Samsung sets, this set offers more than most mid-range TVs. This includes Samsung's excellent 4K upscaling and surprisingly good audio. It should please everyone from gamers to cinema and TV fans. At 65-inches, it would make our picks for one of the best 65-inch TVs.

The entire Q80D lineup is featured in the sale right now. If you prefer smaller or larger TVs, they are available at discounted prices, though the 65-inch version has the best savings right now.

We have not had a chance to do a full review of the Q80D series, but we know that it is an incremental upgrade over the Q80C lineup which we have reviewed. Nothing fundamental has changed between the two. That version was a well-rounded entry in Samsung’s TV lineup that stood out as a potential TV for gamers thanks to a low input lag.

Not the TV you're looking for? Be sure to check out our the rest of our recommended Black Friday TV deals or our guide to the best TVs you can get.