Deal alert! This 65-inch LG OLED TV just hit an all-time price low
Don't wait for Memorial Day to score a new TV
When it comes to premium TVs, LG makes some of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. With Memorial Day TV sales now in full swing, many LG OLED TVs are on sale. In fact, most of them are at all-time price lows.
In terms of value, right now you can get the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 at Walmart. That's $300 off and the cheapest price ever for this size. What makes this such an epic deal is that the 55-inch model is selling for the same price at Walmart, which makes the 65-inch screen the better buy. Those aren't the only LG OLEDs on sale right now. Below, I've rounded up four deals you can't miss. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best OLED TV deals for more sales).
LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,196 @ Walmart
Best value! The LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. In our LG B3 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is an amazing value and stands up astonishingly well against other mid-tier OLEDs.
Price check: $1,199 @ Best Buy | $1,196 @ Amazon
LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,396 @ Walmart
The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,496
55" for $1,796 (price drop)
65" for $2,496 (price drop)
LG C3 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $896 @ Walmart
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. The 77-inch and 83-inch models include a free 2-year enhanced protection plan. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
55" for $1,396
65" for $1,549
77" for $2,496
83" for $3,296
LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $849 @ Walmart
The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now two generations old, but still an amazing TV. We named this stunning television one of the best TVs we've tested. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. I personally own this TV and think it's one of the best tech purchases I've made. By comparison, Amazon has it for $887.
55" for $1,199
65" for $1,479
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.