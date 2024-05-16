Deal alert! This 65-inch LG OLED TV just hit an all-time price low

When it comes to premium TVs, LG makes some of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed. With Memorial Day TV sales now in full swing, many LG OLED TVs are on sale. In fact, most of them are at all-time price lows.

In terms of value, right now you can get the LG 65-inch B3 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,196.99 at Walmart. That's $300 off and the cheapest price ever for this size. What makes this such an epic deal is that the 55-inch model is selling for the same price at Walmart, which makes the 65-inch screen the better buy. Those aren't the only LG OLEDs on sale right now. Below, I've rounded up four deals you can't miss. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best OLED TV deals for more sales).