Early Black Friday OLED TV deals — this 65-inch LG OLED is $1,100 off right now

Every year, as the lone TV expert in my family and social circle, I receive an influx of texts on the eve of Thanksgiving asking me about the best Black Friday TV deals I expect to see. And, every year, I let one of these folks down when I tell them that they missed out on a perfect deal in the weeks leading up to the holiday shopping season. That's precisely what's happening with OLED TVs right now, many of which are seeing their lowest price ever.

Despite conventional wisdom, you don't have to wait until the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save a ridiculous amount of money on an OLED TV. Due to their self-lit pixels, these impressive displays offer unparalleled contrast, incredible color, and the widest viewing angles money can buy. I've been covering the industry for over a decade, and every year, I watch some of the best deals on the most popular OLED TVs float across my screen in the weeks leading up to Black Friday.

Take, for instance, the 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV, on sale for just $1,296 at Amazon. It was already the best value pick on our list of the best OLED TVs you can buy, but this deal brings it down to one of its lowest prices ever recorded. There's no guarantee this discount sticks around long enough to see Black Friday.

Best pre-Black Friday OLED TV deals

LG 48" B4 OLED TV: was $1,499 now $699 @ Best Buy

If you're in the market for an OLED below 50 inches, this deal on LG's entry-level OLED, the B4, is too good to pass up. The B4 is an especially good pick for gamers, as nearly all of the gaming-related features found on the higher-end LG C3 and C4 are still included, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, VRR, and FreeSync. It's not as bright as the LG C4, but the self-emissive nature of OLED technology means its relatively dim highlights will still stand out, particularly during dark-room viewing.

LG 55" C3 OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

There's never been a better time to pick up the LG C3, as it's tumbling further away from its original listing price. If you're not timely, you might miss out on its dwindling stock. The C3 OLED is a fantastic all-around TV, suitable for everything from sports to movie night. It packs plenty of features for high-level gaming, too, including support for 4K gaming at 120Hz across all four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs, ALLM, and VRR. According to our test results, the C3's successor, the LG C4, delivers brighter highlights than the C3, but the C3 is nevertheless bright enough to showcase HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,596 @ Amazon

Looking for an OLED TV in a 65-inch screen size? The first model at the top of your list of suitors ought to be the all-new LG C4. It's one of our favorite mid-range OLED TVs of the year, as it performs near the highest level without the cost typically associated with that sort of performance. In our LG C4 review, we noted the TV's svelte, futuristic appearance, and shouted out the fact that the C4 delivers highlights above the 1,000-nit mark. That amount of brightness — combined with the perfect black levels of an OLED display — makes for a jaw-dropping picture. It's the perfect way to showcase 4K, HDR movies. Gamers will also appreciate the C4's full suite of HDMI 2.1 inputs and current-gen gaming features, like ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz. If you're looking for a newer, brighter option than the C3, go with the C4.

Samsung 65" S90D OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,597 @ Amazon

At this size, the Samsung S90D is right around the same price as the LG C4. However, the 65-inch S90D has a couple of tricks up its sleeve that might make it a better fit for your living room. For one thing, the S90D's OLED display leverages quantum dots, which allows for brighter highlights an better color volume than what you'll get with the LG C4's WOLED display. In addition, the S90D offers a similar set of gaming features as the C4 and also arrives with the brand's cloud gaming platform, Samsung Gaming Hub, built into the TV's software. From a design standpoint, I don't think the S90D looks quite as posh as the LG C4, but as one of the most affordable ways to secure a 65-inch QD-OLED display, I'd overlook its rather ho-hum design in order to give it a fair shake.

Sony 65" Bravia 8 OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,998 @ Amazon

The Bravia 8 is Sony's newest OLED TV. It's pricier than both the LG C4 and Samsung S90D, but for folks who are shopping for a Sony TV in particular, this is a slam-dunk opportunity to save on what is typically a higher-priced option. At the heart of the Bravia 8 is Sony's incredible engineering; this TV delivers an accurate picture in Sony's Professional picture mode and upscales sub-4K content beautifully. There are four different configurations to choose from when setting up the Bravia 8 on a media console or table, which makes it a flexible option if you have space limitations. One word of caution: The Bravia 8 only offers two HDMI 2.1 inputs, so if you own two gaming devices and an eARC-equipped soundbar, you ought to give extra thought to the more affordable LG C4 and Samsung S90D.



LG 77" B4 OLED TV: was $3,399 now $1,996 @ Amazon

I've already highlighted the $700 deal on the smaller-sized, 48-inch B4, but I simply must bring this deal on the 77-inch version to the attention of anyone shopping for a larger-sized OLED TV. For about the same price as that 65-inch Bravia 8, you could opt for a 77-inch LG OLED. It's not quite as bright as the Sony Bravia 8, but it will still offer a heck of a picture as long as it's not placed in a sun-soaked environment. Just as it is with the 48-inch version, the 77-inch B4 arrives with nearly every gaming feature you could ask for: ALLM, VRR, FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz.