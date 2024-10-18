Black Friday TV deals 2024 — best early sales now

If you asked me a decade ago what the best time to buy a TV was, I would've told you Black Friday. No question about it. But these days the answer isn't so clear. If you want the best selection of deals, the answer's still Black Friday, but if you don't mind fishing for discounts from a smaller pool, then you can score great deals in October.

With that in mind, I put together a list of the best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now, one full month ahead of Black Friday 2024.

The list includes some heavy hitters like the Hisense U8N and LG C4 OLED, both of which can be found on our list of the best TVs, for hundreds of dollars less than their listed MSRP. Other TVs, like the Panasonic W95A Mini-LED TV, have just gone on sale for the first time this month and likely won't be any less expensive on Black Friday.

Unfortunately shopping this early can be a double-edged sword. Some deals are as good as they'll ever be, but others could very well drop again in the coming weeks. Stop back and check in with us frequently as some of these prices are likely to fluctuate heavily as we approach the biggest shopping day of the year. (For more deals, check out our guide to the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals).

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $597 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $749 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

TCL 65" QM7 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $899 @ Amazon

TCL always has some incredible TV deals but its QM7, now down by $200, is a great deal ahead of Black Friday. TCL teamed up not only with the NFL but also Call of Duty to make its 2024 TVs the most apt for motion processing and it shows. With its new QD-Mini-LED technology, the QM7 pulls out all the stops and comes equipped with the latest HDR certifications on one of the brightest panels yet...well, at least until you see the Hisense U8N.

Panasonic 55" W95A Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

Released a mere two months ago, the new Panasonic W95A is an incredible Mini-LED TV and a striking return for Panasonic to the US market. It leverages a 144Hz refresh rate on a design that features two HDMI 2.1 ports and AMD FreeSync compatibility. It also comes equipped with the range of HDR certifications and it even has an ATSC 3.0 tuner so you're NextGenTV ready.

TCL 85" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $999 @ Best Buy

An 85-inch TV for under a thousand bucks is a great deal in and of itself, but the TCL Q6 will do you one better: It's also just a great TV, period. Of course, being an entry-level QLED, it won't blast your face with brightness like a pricey Mini-LED TV, but you are getting well-rounded performance, the Google TV smart platform, and super-low input lag for gaming. It's a great pick if you just want a decent, 85-inch 4K TV for a low price.

Hisense U8N 65" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,097 @ Amazon

Free NBA2K25! The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. It features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

55" Hisense U8N: was $1,099 now $797

75" Hisense U8N: was $1,999 now $1,398

85" Hisense U8N: was $2,799 now $1,797

LG 65" C3 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,267 @ Woot

The LG C3 is our choice for the best value OLED TV you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon | $1,296 @ Walmart

LG 55" C4 OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,296 @ Amazon

It's smaller than the 65-inch model above, but the new 55-inch LG C4 OLED is one of the best all-around TVs you can buy right now, especially once you factor in its price relative to higher-end TVs. It offers a stunning picture and an array of features for gaming and beyond, all wrapped up in an elegant, wafer-thin design.

Samsung 75" QN90C 4K QLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,788 @ Amazon

Although it's last year's model, the Samsung QN90C is still a worthy pick for both football season and entertainment alike. It offers Dolby Atmos with object tracking sound plus for incredible audio support in tandem with the beloved Samsung Gaming Hub. An anti-glare screen also means you can watch in practically any environment.

LG 65" G3 OLED TV: was $2,796 now $1,996 @ Amazon

All hail the LG G3 OLED, one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It might be last year's model, but it still offers some serious power thanks to its Dolby Vision plus support and 4.2 channel speaker system. This sits at the top of LG's 2023 lineup and boasts incredible performance now made all the cheaper thanks to this deal.