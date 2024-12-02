Don't miss out! One of Samsung's best QLED TVs is $800 off for Cyber Monday

We're entering the final hours of the Cyber Monday sales event. Tomorrow, I'll go back to my regular gig of testing and reviewing TVs. For now, I'm still tracking deals. As luck would have it, there's still time to take advantage on some of the best Cyber Monday TV deals I've found.

One of my absolute favorite deals of the day, the Samsung QN90D Neo QLED TV, is among those still available. Right now, the 65-inch Samsung QN90D is just $1,497 at Amazon. That's a full $800 off its typical asking price — quite the deal for one of the best Mini-LED TVs I saw this year.

Is 65 inches too big for your living room? Don't worry: Almost every size option in the QN90D series is on sale today. If you still need a nudge, allow me to explain why I love this deal so much.

Samsung 65" QN90D Neo QLED TV: was $2,297 now $1,497 at Amazon The Samsung QN90D is one of the best Mini-LED TVs of the year. Its high-level performance and rich set of features make it a versatile pick, as its just as good for casual viewing as it is for everyday gaming. It comes with four high-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, a built-in smart platform with Tizen OS and an elegant design.

Like all high-end Mini-LED TVs with quantum-dot color, brightness is the name of the game for the Samsung QN90D. This makes it a great companion for everyone, regardless of their viewing environment.

Do you appreciate watching newly released, 4K movies in the dark? The QN90D will look flashy and cinematic. Do you watch football or baseball games during the day in a sunny room? The QN90D is bright enough to overcome most glare. In our Samsung QN90D review, we clocked its peak HDR brightness at over 2,000 nits. For reference, even the best OLED TVs don't reach those heights yet.

Brightness isn't the only ace in the hole for the QN90D. Its finely tuned local dimming does an impressive job keeping all of that brightness in check when during darker scenes, which many Mini-LED TVs struggle to do.

We've established that, in addition to the newest 4K releases, the QN90D is great for sports and daytime viewing, too. But what about gaming?

As it turns out, this heavily discounted TV is also one of the best gaming machines of the year, too. All four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs support 4K gaming at both 120Hz and 144Hz. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), FreeSync and Samsung Game Bar are available right out of the box. The only thing missing, for the most part, is Dolby Vision gaming (but that's true for every Samsung TV).

If 65 inches is too big for you, consider one of the smaller sizes in the series. The 43-inch QN90D is currently on sale for $897 at Amazon (which would make a pretty slick PC gaming monitor), while the 50-inch QN90D is just $997.

And, if you're hunting for an even bigger Mini-LED TV this Cyber Monday, check out the 85-inch QN90D, which is down to $2,297 at Amazon today. That's $1,700 off its usual price.