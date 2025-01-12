Displace's wireless OLED TV is back with suction cups you can hang anywhere — and this time it's packing a soundbar

Two years ago, Displace won our Best Startup award at CES 2023 for its rechargeable, completely wireless OLED TV. This year, the startup made another appearance CES 2025, and this time, its wireless TV showed up with a soundbar.

While its completely wireless functionality is the main selling point here, that's not the only noteworthy feature of the newest iteration of the Displace TV. As we covered back in 2023, the 55-inch, 4K OLED display can mount itself on any flat wall — no tools required.

I say "mount itself" because that's precisely how the process works. The display — which weighs just under 20 pounds — is held up against a chosen wall, where four large, circular suction devices on the back of the panel adhere themselves to the surface in about 10 seconds. There, the TV can sit for up to month with regular use, powered by a 10,000mAh battery, which can be swapped out at your own discretion.

The Displace TV's newest addition, a detachable soundbar and pair of speakers, come with their own internal batteries which will extend the TV's battery life, too. (I didn't get a chance to listen to the new sound system at Displace's booth, unfortunately.)

(Image credit: Displace)

If you're concerned about the safety of pets and people in the event of battery depletion and suction loss, Displace is way ahead of you. Displace TV's "landing gear" feature activates when it begins to detect a loss of suction. The TV is lowered slowly to the ground and gently placed face-down.

The Displace TV Pro features a pair of pop-out legs.

Of course, you're free to pick up and move the TV from wall to wall at your own leisure, too. And, should you decide that its wall-mounting functionality isn't a proper fit for whatever room you're in, the Displace TV Pro features a pair of pop-out legs on the bottom of the panel that can be summoned with a button press whenever you want to prop it up on a table or credenza.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If the 55-inch Pro model is too big for your taste, you might be more inclined to enjoy the new, 27-inch Basic model. This adorable TV runs on a 5,000mAh battery and operates similarly to the 55-inch series.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're starting to see yourself as a wireless TV owner, you might want to sit down for the pricing. According to Displace, the Pro and Basic models are expected to ship this month. As part of a post-CES sale, the 55-inch Pro will cost $4,999 while the 27-inch Basic will run you a whopping $2,999.

The discount is for $1,000, so each TV will eventually revert to its price point of $5,999 and $3,999, respectively. To reserve one, you'll have to put up a refundable 10% deposit on the Displace TV website.

Given the sheer mechanics at work here, it's not really surprising that these unique TVs are priced at a premium. Still, I'd love to see the costs come down in the coming years as wireless, easy-to-mount TVs are just flat-out cool.