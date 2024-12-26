This amazing Mini-LED TV broke records in our testing and it's $600 off in after-Christmas deal

The holiday season is still in full swing, which means great deals are coming at an alarming speed. Whether you want to snag some incredible golf deals or you're looking to snag a remarkable Android tablet at an all-time low price, there's something out there for you.

If you happen to be looking to take home a fantastic TV, you can get the 65-inch Hisense U8N Mini-LED TV on sale for just $899 at Amazon. This is $600 off and tied for the lowest price we've ever seen on this incredible TV, so it's worth grabbing with those holiday Amazon gift cards you may have received, as we don't expect the price to get any lower.

Hisense 65" U8N Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $899 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year; it's one of the best TVs, period. It has the brightest Mini-LED display with detailed backlight control, making it a versatile pick for any room. It is an excellent pick for casual and dedicated gamers, thanks to various high-end features. It offers all of this for a far lower price than most of the competition in the Mini-LED class.

In our Hisense U8N review, we gave the TV an impressive 4.5 stars, which isn't a score we hand out lightly. Only incredible TVs get such a high rating, and it's well-deserved.

Our own Nick Pino said, "Boasting around 3,400 nits in HDR and SDR, the U8N offers next-level brightness combined with near record-breaking color gamut coverage." In other words, this is a TV you can place pretty much in any room — even near a window — and still enjoy a great picture.

When playing games, we tested Fallout 4 to see how it looked. "Fallout 4’s bleak wasteland looked jaw-dropping thanks to the extended color gamut while Tekken 8 ran at full speed without any tearing," reads our review.

Other highlights include the intuitive and slick Google TV interface for finding great shows and movies to watch, and a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for getting over-the-air 4K TV for free.

Even at the full price, Pino said, "At this exact price bracket, I don’t think there’s a better option than the Hisense U8N. It delivers an idyllic picture at a wildly reasonable price." With a crazy $600 off right now, the value proposition for this particular TV is genuinely off the charts.