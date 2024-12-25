Amazon after-Christmas deals just went live — the best sales I'd shop starting at just $9
Amazon's Winter Sale has epic discounts right now
Christmas is officially here, and with it comes a collection of last-minute, after-Christmas Amazon deals that see some of this year's lowest prices on popular products. Whether you realized you owe someone a gift, or want to purchase something that was skipped from your own wishlist, you might be able to find it on sale at Amazon right now.
From discounted LEGO sets and top-rated Bluetooth headphones to viral kitchen appliances and other affordable essentials, there's no shortage of epic deals to score. I mean, a KitchenAid 5-Qt Stand Mixer is $130 off at Amazon, if that's any indication of the quality of these winter-timed sales. How else are you going to recreate the winning recipe from the annual cookie swap, after all?
Make sure to take advantage of these after-Christmas deals at Amazon before they're gone. Keep scrolling to see my favorite picks starting at just $9 below.
Amazon after-Christmas sale: Quick links
- LEGO set deals: starting at just $9
- Amazon Echo devices: from as low as $17
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29
- Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59
- Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Headphones: was $199 now $99
- Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169
- Shark FlexStyle Hair Drying/Styling System: was $299 now $239
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt Stand Mixer: was $449 now $329
- Sony PlayStation 5 Slim (Digital): was $449 now $374
Best Amazon after-Christmas deals
Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied through holiday break, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)
Naturally, Amazon is offering discounts on some of its Echo smart home devices. The best deal is the Amazon Echo Pop on sale for $17, but you can also score the Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and select Echo Show smart displays for about half-price.
Whether you just got a TV and don't like the native streaming platform, or need to add streaming capabilities to a projector, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a compact powerhouse. With its fast performance, intuitive interface, and wide app selection, it’s no surprise we called it our favorite streaming stick in our review.
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36oz reserve.
LOWEST PRICE!
The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with comfort and up to 50 hours of battery life. As part of Amazon's annual Winter Sale, they're $100 off at the lowest price we've seen for the Apple subsidiary's midrange headphones.
The Ninja 11-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker is a go-to for whipping up ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen drinks, and more. Coming with two XL family-size pint containers, it’s perfect for sharing with the whole family. See our full Ninja Creami review for more on why our editors love it.
The Shark FlexStyle replicates salon-quality results at home. Referred to in our review as "an affordable, easy to use and a versatile styler", it delivers professional results at home. It includes multiple attachments that handle everything from blowouts and waves, to straightening and diffusing — just make sure you pick the accessory bundle that best aligns with your hair type.
This KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has a large-capacity mixing bowl, three knead, beat, and whip ingredients attachments, and a pouring shield that prevents splashes. It’s super intuitive and has 10 speeds to ensure everything you’re mixing is blended perfectly. It even houses a central hub for extra attachments — sold separately, but the ice cream maker attachment just happens to be 24% off.
This rare PS5 deal gets you the latest slimmed-down PS5 model and a DualSense controller. As we said in our PS5 Slim review, this is a great upgrade from the original model. This is the lowest we've seen the console go for. Considering this is a limited-time deal as part of PlayStation's Holiday Sale, you'll want to act fast.
Kate Kozuch is the managing editor of social and video at Tom’s Guide. She writes about smartwatches, TVs, audio devices, and some cooking appliances, too. Kate appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account, which you should be following if you don't already. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her taking up a new sport, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef.