Christmas is officially here, and with it comes a collection of last-minute, after-Christmas Amazon deals that see some of this year's lowest prices on popular products. Whether you realized you owe someone a gift, or want to purchase something that was skipped from your own wishlist, you might be able to find it on sale at Amazon right now.

From discounted LEGO sets and top-rated Bluetooth headphones to viral kitchen appliances and other affordable essentials, there's no shortage of epic deals to score. I mean, a KitchenAid 5-Qt Stand Mixer is $130 off at Amazon, if that's any indication of the quality of these winter-timed sales. How else are you going to recreate the winning recipe from the annual cookie swap, after all?

Make sure to take advantage of these after-Christmas deals at Amazon before they're gone. Keep scrolling to see my favorite picks starting at just $9 below.

Best Amazon after-Christmas deals

LEGO sets starting at $9: at Amazon Right now, Amazon has dozens of LEGO sets on sale across all the popular franchises. Deals start as low as $9, but you can save up to $80 depending on the set. Whether you need more activities to keep your kids occupied through holiday break, or simply want to treat yourself, now is a great time to pick up a new set (or two.)

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36oz reserve.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE!

The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it with comfort and up to 50 hours of battery life. As part of Amazon's annual Winter Sale, they're $100 off at the lowest price we've seen for the Apple subsidiary's midrange headphones.