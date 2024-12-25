Act fast! Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is at its lowest price ever right now

While Apple is the brand most synonymous with tablets, Samsung still makes some of the best tablets worth considering for Android fans.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers the perfect balance of performance and price at its regular $449 cost. With this insane deal that gets you the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $280 at Amazon, the value goes through the roof. Without sacrificing the performance, you get to save $170, which is a huge win.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $280 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent tablet for this price (which just happens to be an all-time low). In our Galaxy Tab S9 FE hands-on, we liked the robust multitasking features and included S Pen, and you get all that and more with this deal. If you received some Amazon gift cards for Christmas, this is a great way to spend them on something that's both fun and productive.

This tablet has a powerful Exynos 1380 chip, which allows it to handle multitasking and gaming without struggle. It only has 6GB of RAM, which could be better, but it's optimized well enough to feel snappy and powerful.

In our hands-on impressions of the tablet, our own John Velasco said of its design, "There’s definitely a premium feel that I like about it, and its design is boosted by its IP68 water-resistant construction, AKG tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and most notably, the inclusion of the S Pen."

Essentially, if you're looking to get an iPad Air alternative at a base model iPad price, you'll want to jump on this deal while you can. The 10.9-inch screen with the tasty 2304 X 1440 resolution is great for web browsing, reading, and more. And don't forget the included S Pen that'll help you with all the creative art tasks you'll want to accomplish once this beautiful slate arrives.

Velasco rounded out his thoughts on the Tab S9 FE, saying it "can’t be overlooked," and I couldn't agree more, especially with how affordable it is at $280.