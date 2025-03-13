No way! Amazon just slashed this 55-inch Samsung OLED TV in time for March Madness

A slam dunk of an OLED TV deal

Samsung S90D OLED with deal tag
(Image credit: Samsung)

With March Madness upon us, you're going to want a modern OLED TV with excellent motion processing and 4K upscaling to meet your college basketball cravings. Lucky for you, there's a 2024 model ripe for the picking.

Right now, you can get the 55-inch Samsung S90D OLED TV for $1,197 at Amazon. That's over 30% slashed off one of my favorite OLED TVs and among the highest rated from last year.

Samsung 55" S90D OLED TV
Samsung 55" S90D OLED TV: was $1,797 now $1,197 at Amazon

The S95D was Samsung's top OLED of 2024, but the more affordable S90D is the next best thing. It offers stunning black levels and remarkable brightness for an OLED screen. It might lack the fantastic anti-glare filter that comes on Samsung's flagship TV, but at this new sweet price it's an unbelievable deal regardless, especially if you're in the market for a brand new OLED set.

View Deal

The Samsung S90D OLED sits in the middle spot between Samsung’s flagship OLED and the more value-oriented S85D, putting it right up against the LG C4 OLED TV. Incidentally, thanks to this incredible discount, you can get Samsung’s model for a little less than LG's C4 OLED and gain all of the exciting features it presents.

Like a fully-equipped Gaming Hub, it comes with Xbox Games Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, to name just a few of the many cloud gaming services it has on offer. The S90D isn’t one of the best gaming TVs for nothing, aided by a slew of features like AMD FreeSync and just 9.2ms of input latency.

In my Samsung S90D review, I called into question its missing Dolby Vision as one stand out issue, but with impeccable off-axis viewing and incredibly thin bezels, it's worth the investment. You also can kiss glare away with a peak brightness of 1,166 nits in a 10% window. That's pretty remarkable for an OLED TV.

As a Samsung S90D OLED owner, I can also attest to its motion processing performance. It’s a stunner for sports as much as it is for gaming. Plus, it has a variety of AI features baked into it that improve everything from sound to upscaling.

That’s one of the most important facets if you’re a March Madness fan. Most of the content we watch on a daily basis, particularly live broadcasts like college basketball games, aren’t in 4K. This is why a powerful upscale is a must and where the S90D is an obvious choice.

But maybe spending over a $1,000 on an OLED TV just isn't quite in the cards right now. We've got tons of March Madness TV sales to sink your teeth into in order to find the perfect court side seat that fits your budget and preferences.

See more TVs Deals
Ryan Epps
Ryan Epps
Staff Writer

Ryan Epps is a Staff Writer under the TV/AV section at Tom's Guide focusing on TVs and projectors. When not researching PHOLEDs and writing about the next major innovation in the projector space, he's consuming random anime from the 90's, playing Dark Souls 3 again, or reading yet another Haruki Murakami novel. 

