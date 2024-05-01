LEGO Star Wars Day deals just went live — free gifts with purchase, Insider savings and more

Ask any Star Wars fan in your life — May the 4th (a.k.a. Star Wars Day) is the best time of the year. Not only will you find dozens of great deals and new launches under the Star Wars license, but LEGO in particular makes Star Wars day quite the occasion for fans of the collectible LEGO Star Wars sets.

For a limited time, you'll find LEGO Star Wars deals offered directly from LEGO. Although it's true these deals are exclusive to LEGO Insiders members, becoming a LEGO Insider is 100% free. If you don't have an account already, you can sign up now by clicking this link.

In addition to savings on some existing LEGO Star Wars sets, LEGO is offering 4x points on certain sets. If you spend at least $40 between 5/1-5/5 on LEGO.com, you'll also be eligible for a collectible free gift. What's more, a handful of brand-new LEGO Star Wars sets are available starting May 1.

Below I've outlined everything you need to know about LEGO Star Wars Day deals and promotions.

LEGO Star Wars day new sets

TIE Interceptor 75382: $229 @ LEGO

This new launch from the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series with 1931 pieces brings back a set from 2000, updated with a TIE pilot minifigure and a mouse droid figure. If you're a LEGO Insiders member, you'll be able to order the TIE Interceptor from 5/1.

Droideka 75381: $64 @ LEGO

This 583-piece collectible LEGO droid figure, inspired by The Phantom Menace and The Clone Wars, can transform into the iconic ball shape. It also comes with a special LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick for the display stand.

Mos Espa Podrace Diorama 75380: $79 @ LEGO

This buildable model kit captures Anakin Skywalker's iconic podrace scene, even featuring Sebulba's podracer. But the best part? It comes with a plaque stating Qui-Gon Jinn’s advice: “Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don't think. Trust your instincts.”)

BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody 40675: $9 @ LEGO

Clone Commander Cody gets the BrickHeadz treatment, complete with a blaster and holoprojector that captures the moment he received Order 66. This 147-piece build also comes with the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary badge.



BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace 40676: $54 @ LEGO

This collectible figures set comes with BrickHeadz inspired by The Phantom Menace's most memorable characters, including Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul.

BARC Speeder Escape 75378: $29 @ LEGO

The Mandalorian fans will love this BARC Speeder Escape set, inpsired from the throwback scene in which Kelleran Beq helps Grogu evade Clone Trooper capture at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

LEGO Star Wars day deals at LEGO

Chewbacca 75371: was $199 now $164 @ LEGO

Everyone's favorite Wookiee stands over 18 inches tall in this build-and-display style figure. The 2319-piece set even comes with Chewbacca's iconic bowcaster (complete with stud-shooting functionality.) Save $35 now when you use your one-time redeemable code via LEGO Insiders.



Emperor's Throne Room Diorama 75352: was $99 now $84 @ LEGO

LEGO Insiders can also save $15 on the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama set with a one-time code. Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker can battle with included lightsaber accessories in these scene from the dramatic climax of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Ghost & Phantom II 75357: was $159 now $129 @ LEGO

Save $30 on the Ghost & Phantom II starships set that launched alongside the Ahsoka show on Disney Plus. It comes with General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins minifigures, plus a Chopper droid figure.

LEGO Star Wars day deals at Amazon

Millennium Falcon 75257: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

Right now you can shop LEGO Star Wars deals on Amazon, including this mid-size Millennium Falcon starship that comes with 7 characters total. This 1,351-piece set is great for memorabilia collectors.

TIE Bomber 75347: was $64 now $51 @ Amazon

This 625-piece TIE Bomber build looks pulled straight from The Empire Strikes Back. It comes with Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane and TIE Bomber Pilot minifigures, as well as a Gonk droid.

The Mandalorian Helmet 75328: was $69 now $56 @ Amazon

This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars day festivies.

Darth Vader Helmet 75304: was $79 now $63 @ Amazon

The Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet is $20 for Black Friday deals. It depicts in close detail the menacing Darth Vader helmet. It's perfect for fans of the dark side.

Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon

With this beginner-friendly 282-piece starfighter set, young padawans can relive Attack of the Clones scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.

LEGO Star Wars Day Free Gift with Purchase

When you shop LEGO Star Wars sets at LEGO.com, you'll be eligible for free gifts purchase that you can't currently purchase otherwise. For collectors, these freebies are can't-miss. It's important to note that you must make your purchase directly from LEGO, as third-party retailers like Amazon don't carry these gifts.

If you spend $160 on LEGO Star Wars sets, you'll get the Trade Federation Trooper Carrier valued at $29 for free. This 262-piece set comes with two pilot battle Droids and six battle droids with blasters. The rack in the rear holds the six battle droids and folds out just like you'd see in the Phantom Menace.

If you spend $40 on LEGO Star Wars sets, you'll get the AAT mini build valued at $4 for free. This 75-piece set creates a rotating laser canon.