Star Wars Day 2024: May the 4th movies, shows, events, deals and more

Star Wars Day is approaching fast, so let me start by saying May the 4th be with you. It’s such a nice feeling to be a part of a huge community since fans are the ones who created this special day (by using “may the force be with you” as a pun for the date we all look forward to every year). Lucasfilm and its owner Disney approved of this occasion, and now, we hold both official and unofficial celebrations to honor the beloved franchise.

With this special day lingering around the corner, it’s time to start planning your own celebrations. There are plenty of events, deals, movies, and TV shows that you can be a part of this year. Even if you aren’t a huge Star Wars fan or even a fan at all, maybe our guide will turn you to the dark side.

Some fans also see May the 5th and 6th as Star Wars Days considering they both work for the pun “Revenge of the Fifth/Sixth” (supposed to be Sith). So just for you, we’ll delve into some more movies and deals related to those iconic Sith lords and villains we’ve grown to appreciate.

Star Wars Day movies and shows to watch

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Watch the Star Wars movies and shows in order

Are you looking to do a Star Wars marathon this week on Disney Plus? Our guide can help you watch the movies and shows in order so you don’t have to find a timeline. From the classic prequels starring Anakin Skywalker to live-action series like "Ashoka," there is plenty to get through this month and beyond.

Disney Plus has all of the Star Wars movies and shows. Starting at $7.99 a month with ads and $13.99 a month without ads, this streaming platform is a cheaper alternative compared to most services in the market. It also includes other hit franchises such as Marvel, "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Muppets" and even darker shows like "The Walking Dead."

You can also buy or rent individual Star Wars movies on Amazon , iTunes , and Google Play .

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire"

For fans of May the 5th and 6th who want something a little darker, Tales of the Empire should be right up your alley. This series will explore the dark side of the galaxy by focusing on two warriors navigating the Galactic Empire. The two warriors in question are Morgan Elsbeth, a skilled Nightsister who rises through the ranks to please Grand Admiral Thrawn, and Barriss Offee, a former Jedi Padawan who turns to the dark side. Stream "Tales of the Empire" on Disney Plus starting May 4. You can also watch "Tales of the Jedi" as part of this anthology series.

"Star Wars: The Acolyte"

The Acolyte is an upcoming series that finally takes a break from the Skywalker saga. Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is forced to reunite with his former Padawan named Mae (Amandla Stenberg) while investigating a string of mysterious crimes. Mae, now a dangerous warrior, and Sol realize there are much more sinister forces at play. This series is set in the High Republic era, which is a timeframe we haven’t seen before in the franchise. Stream "The Acolyte" on Disney Plus starting June 4.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Star Wars Skeleton Crew"

Another series coming to Disney Plus this year is Skeleton Crew. It focuses on four children who go on an adventure while making their way home across a dangerous galaxy. Accompanying them is a force user (who will be played by Jude Law), but those are all the details we have so far. The premise is exciting enough and definitely worth looking out for in the coming weeks.

"Star Wars: Andor" season 2

There isn’t a confirmed release date for "Andor" season 2 yet, but speculation reveals that it could hit the small screen later this year or early 2025. Fans and journalists who attended the Star Wars Celebration in 2023 got to see some footage of the second season, and it reportedly included Stormtroopers, Mon Mothma, Syril Karn, and Cassian racing against time. Showrunner Tony Gilroy said: “'Andor 'season 2 will be split into four three-episode installments, each depicting a 12-month period that is important to the development of the Rebel Alliance.” While you wait, it’s worth streaming the first season of "Andor" on Disney Plus .

Star Wars Day events to attend

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Skywalker saga marathon coming to theaters

Lucasfilm announced that on May 4th you can experience the entire Skywalker saga in movie theaters. This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," "Revenge of the Sith," Star Wars: A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker." What a perfect way to spend this special occasion, right? You can buy tickets on the Fandango website.

This event will give you an exclusive look at the upcoming series "The Acolyte." Those attending will also receive a special limited edition poster.

Disneyland after dark: Star Wars night

If you live in or near California and want to spend your day in a theme park, then Disneyland’s special event could be of interest. This after-hours party will include themed meals, exciting entertainment, costumes, photo opportunities with the characters, and even lightsaber training. This will run on select nights from April 16 through May 9, so make sure you get your tickets fast if you want to attend this special event.

Visit Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios

Anyone living in and near Florida can also go to another Disney event. Galaxy’s Edge is a themed Star Wars section in the Hollywood Studios theme park. It has everything from merchandise to blue milk stands to extremely fun rides that you’ll want to go on again and again (yes I’ve been there). Even if you don’t live nearby, booking a trip to Orlando is one of the best things you’ll ever do, and Galaxy Edge is just one of many incredible places to explore.

Make your own Star Wars recipes at home

Don’t feel like going out this year? There are plenty of ways you can celebrate Star Wars Day at home. The official Star Wars website has released some unique and fun recipes you can make when May 4th rolls around. This includes a Chandrilan Squigs recipe inspired by Mon Mothma and even a Bad Batch of cookies you can decorate to your liking. This at-home event is perfect to spend with family and friends who are equally as obsessed with Star Wars.

Star Wars Day deals on games and LEGO

(Image credit: Massive Entertainment)

There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a new game or LEGO set on Star Wars Day, and fortunately for you we have gathered some of the best deals. If you own a Playstation or Xbox console then there are a few games you can buy that are currently on sale:

STAR WARS GAMES ON CONSOLE

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $40 now $23 @ Amazon

Play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan who is running from the Galactic Empire after becoming their next target. You must learn to complete your training while avoiding Imperial Inquisitors who will stop at nothing to capture you.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $30 now $15 @ Best Buy

This Lego-themed action game will take you through the most memorable moments of the Star Wars franchise, including fighting Darth Vader for the first time and treading through the snow in Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $70 now $29 @ Best Buy

Continue the story of Cal Kestis in this sequel to Fallen Order. Protect yourself and your friends against the evil forces of the Empire while navigating your newfound strength. You’ll also learn more fighting techniques and participate in lightsaber duels that will make you feel like you’re part of the Star Wars universe.

Although there aren’t any sales for Star Wars: Outlaws yet, you can pre-order it on the Ubisoft store for $69 or pay monthly for $17. It’s one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and will be released on August 30.

Here are some Steam sales on Star Wars PC games:

STAR WARS GAMES ON PC

Star Wars: Squadrons was $40 now $1 @ Steam

Learn to pilot some of the most iconic starships in Star Wars while taking part in the first-person multiplayer experience. This is one of the best deals you can’t miss on Star Wars Day. It might seem too good to be true, but Steam currently has it on offer for just $1, meaning you save up to 95%.

STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: was $40 now $4 @ Steam

Join the conflict ravaging different planets across the Star Wars universe. You can play as the hero or the villain as you enter each match. There is also a single-player campaign that focuses on an original character, Iden Versio, who leads the Imperial Special Forces unit Inferno Squad.

The Sims™ 4 Star Wars™: Journey to Batuu Game Pack: was $20 now $13 @ Steam

Expand your Star Wars world in The Sims by buying the new destination world Batuu. This desert planet has three suns and two moons, meaning your sims can vacation there or take a trip with a friend. It’s a fun little pack that will allow you to create your own Star Wars story.



Of course, we also have some deals for LEGO lovers out there:

LEGO SET DEALS

BARC Speeder™ Escape: was $50 now $29 @ Best Buy

This buildable toy speeder bike has a detachable sidecar especially made for Grogu. You can relive the intense action scene from The Mandalorian Season 3.



LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor: was $100 now $79 @ Amazon

Create your own adventure with these starfighter models. It features an opening minifigure cockpit, weapon storage, and 2 spring-loaded shooters that make the set even more fun to build.

Star Wars AT-TE Walker: was $140 now $111 @ Best Buy

This Lego model is packed with canons, moveable legs, fighters, and heavy blasters that will look incredible once you’ve finished the build. The AT-TE Walker is the perfect option if you want to treat yourself this Star Wars Day.

Lego is also holding an exclusive sale as soon as May 4th comes around. You can become a member to access these deals earlier as a Lego Insider. If you spend over a certain amount on the website you will also get freebies that you can’t otherwise purchase. For example, you can get the LEGO Star Wars Collect Battle of Yavin with purchases of $90 or over (only for Lego Insiders).



So, if you want more gifts with your purchases, make sure to become a member. You’ll also earn points for every purchase you make.