Forget Prime Day — these 6 tech items are now cheaper than ever on Amazon

Just when we thought Amazon couldn't outdo the six-day deals extravaganza that was Prime Day 2024, the online retailer has proven us wrong. We've discovered that some of our top-rated Prime Day tech items have been discounted even further — with some even reaching their lowest-ever prices.

Rather than waiting for the next Prime Day sale in October, you can shop and save big on your next Amazon purchase right now, with a menagerie of tech products on sale. Ranging from power banks to headphones, we've gathered six killer deals that are worth grabbing post-Prime Day. Notable standouts for us include the whopping 34% off the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, and the lowest-ever price of just AU$157.31 for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Amazon's Today's Deals page has a complete list of the discounted items on offer right now, but you better act fast as these deals are only available while stocks last. If none of the below bargains tickle your fancy, you can check out our best Amazon AU deals page to get a weekly scoop of epic buys from the retailer.

INIU B6 22.5W 10,000 mAh Slim Power Bank | AU$46.99 AU$25.49 (save AU$21.50) This fast-charging power bank has an RRP of AU$46.99, but is often sold for AU$29.99. That said, you can get a nice extra discount by using the code G9VOCBSD, bringing its price down to AU$25.49. Our colleagues over at TechRadar give it top marks in their best power banks buyers guide.

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle | AU$959.95 AU$629 (save AU$330.95) If you've been keen to try the PlayStation VR2, this Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle has just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon. Explore and enjoy immersive action as you use intuitive movements to climb mountains, hunt machines and craft items across the world of Horizon. Slashing a massive 34% off RRP, this deal is hard to pass up. If you're not after the bundle, the standalone PlayStation VR2 is on sale right now, down to just AU$549.

Apple AirTag (4-pack) | AU$165 AU$141.25 (save AU$23.75) Keep tabs on your belongings (or your pets) at all times with a sleek and innovative Apple AirTag. While the 14% markdown may seem minuscule to most when it comes to Apple products, any discount over 10% is not something to sneer at. Plus, with this 4-pack, you'll save AU$50.75 compared to if you were to buy the smart trackers individually.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack) | AU$169 AU$127.81 (save AU$41.19) Samsung's own AirTag dupes are now discounted after Prime Day. If you're an Android or Samsung user keen to use a Bluetooth tracker to keep tabs on your belongings while travelling, you can pick up the latest version of these smart tags for just AU$31.95 each when you nab the 4-pack.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Graphite) | AU$349 AU$157.31 (save AU$191.69) These Samsung earbuds are super comfy thanks to their lightweight and compact design. The buds also deliver fantastic sound quality, with active noise cancellation and 360 spatial audio. What's more, this is the biggest discount we've seen for the Buds 2 Pro at 55%.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) | AU$399 AU$294 (save AU$105) Down to their lowest price on Amazon ever, this 2nd gen AirPods Pro deal is hard to pass up. These buds pack a punch with seamless connectivity between Apple devices, brilliant ANC and solid bass. That said, we weren't thrilled with the lacklustre call quality in our review, but we still gave these in-ears 4.5 out of 5 stars.