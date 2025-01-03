Apple just added a critical new warning to AirTags — here's why

Apple has added new warnings to its AirTags after a recent Notice of Violation from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC.)

Apple AirTags are a great way to keep track of different items, like luggage, with ease. All you need to do is place them in the item and sync them with your FInd My app. However, Apple has faced some issues after the CPSC alleged that it failed to meet the warning label requirements outlined under Reese's law. For reference, Reese's law is focused on eliminating, or reducing, the risk of danger from ingestion of a button cell or coin batteries by children.

It's important to note that Apple's AirTags do meet the technical performance requirements for securing its lithium coin cell batteries. However, According to a recent report from MacReports, units imported after Reese's Law took effect lack the necessary on-product and on-box warnings that are required. The lack of these warnings would represent a threat to families with young children.

(Image credit: Future)

To address the reported violations Apple has made several changes to the packaging and Find My App. Firstly, Apple has added new warning symbols to the inside of the AirTags battery compartment. Apple has also added new warnings to the Find My app section that offers guidance for changing the batteries. This means that users will have the warnings at the time when it is most prudent. Finally, the new AirTag boxes include clear warning statements and symbols that comply with the regulatory standard.

While it is good to see Apple complying with the necessary safety requirements, AirTags are long overdue for a refresh in general. Originally released in April 2021, they remain one of the longest-running Apple products that have gone without any upgrades. However, a recent report from Mark Gurman about a possible AirTag 2 indicates this could soon change. Not only is Apple possibly working on an AirTag 2, but another rumor has indicated they could be in line for a major upgrade when they release next year.

Coin cell batteries are useful, but the danger of children swallowing them is very real. The changes that Apple have made will help to make sure that users are aware of the threat, and take the necessary steps to avoid danger.

