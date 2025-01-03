15 ChatGPT prompt tips for 2025 — how to make the chatbot even more useful

ChatGPT has quickly become a go-to tool for countless tasks, from answering quick questions to assisting with complex projects. But if you’re only scratching the surface of what the chatbot can do, you’re missing out on some truly creative ways to use this AI powerhouse.

Beyond the basics, ChatGPT can be a brainstorm buddy, a travel planner and even a mediator — all in the same day. Here are 15 unexpected ways to get more out of ChatGPT, tailored for productivity, creativity and a touch of fun.

1. The brainstorm buddy you didn’t know you needed

Whenever I’m stuck on a project, story idea, or even coming up with something to go with roast chicken for dinner, I lean on AI. ChatGPT excels at brainstorming.

By turning to it for creative ideas, you’ll discover it’s like having an entire creative team right at your fingertips. You can ask the chatbot for “creative themes for a child’s birthday party” or “10 unique names for my blog” and it will come up with fresh ideas that you might not have considered.

2. Turn bedtime stories into a history lesson

If you’re a history buff or maybe your child is struggling with understanding their lessons at school, you can turn any topic into something more fun with a little help from ChatGPT.

Whether it’s a technical subject or historical topic, the chatbot can break down almost any topic into a bedtime story. So whether it’s the history of the moon landing or the science of black holes, let ChatGPT craft an engaging story for kids and adults alike.

3. Meal planner extraordinaire

As a parent, coming up with ideas for dinner night after night can feel daunting as I try to make delicious and nutritious meals that everyone in the family will appreciate. Luckily, ChatGPT can create weekly meals tailored to dietary restrictions, preferences, and even specific ingredients you have in the pantry and fridge. Ask it for “budget-friendly lunches” or “a 5-day meal plan for a vegetarian family of four” and you’ll be amazed by the suggestions. That said, sometimes the suggestions may not be your top choice, but perhaps they will spark new ideas that you may not have come up with otherwise.

4. Travel itinerary customization

The next time you’re planning on a trip, go ahead and let ChatGPT design detailed itineraries for you. The AI will offer travel plans complete with restaurant recommendations and must-see attractions.

Prompt it with specifics like, “Create a 3-day itinerary for Nashville, focusing on local cuisine and live music.”

5. Your personal fitness coach

Whether your goal is to run a 5K this year or simply want to lose a few pounds, ChatGPT can help design personalized workout plans – with or without a gym. Ask for “a beginner’s strength training program” or “weekly yoga routines for flexibility.”

Just let it know what types of exercise you enjoy, any physical limitations, and where you plan to do the workout. It can also offer tips on recovery and nutrition.

6. Get feedback on writing

Perhaps one of my favorite uses for ChatGPT, especially with Canvas, is getting feedback on my writing. If you have a draft that needs polishing or can’t get your story idea off the ground, ChatGPT can help craft an outline or give constructive feedback on what you’ve already written. You can even prompt it to give feedback in a specific tone.

Perhaps you’re looking to write a professional thank you email after an interview. ChatGPT can help with that too by improving tone and clarity, so your words come out exactly as you intended.

7. Find patterns in data

While not a full-fledged data analysis tool, ChatGPT can help identify trends or insights in simple data sets. All you need to do is provide it with numbers or bullet points and ask for insights. It’s particularly helpful for small-scale projects or presentations. This can be done by uploading an image and asking for specific assistance or with a text prompt. Either way, ChatGPT can help recognize patterns and help when you’re overwhelmed with data.

8. Personalized learning paths

If you’re thinking about learning a new skill or trying to wrap your head around a new topic, let ChatGPT help. It can create a study plan tailored to your schedule and even quiz you when you’re ready for a challenge.



Try asking for “a 30-day plan to learn beginner Spanish” or “a weekly schedule to master Photoshop basics.”

9. AI as a mediator

Navigating a tricky situation at work or home? Trying to figure out the best way to ask for a raise at work? Let ChatGPT help rephrase emails, mediate conflicts, or suggest ways to communicate more effectively.



Ask it for advice like, “How can I politely decline an invitation?” or “Help me phrase feedback for a colleague.”

10. Event planning partner

From surprise parties to corporate retreats, ChatGPT can come to the rescue to help generate themes, activities, schedules and itineraries. Be sure to include all the pertinent information such as guests, location, and more to get the most out of your prompts.

Try a prompt with, “Plan a garden-themed baby shower for 15 people,” and watch the ideas flow.

11. Interactive character roleplay

Wondering how a specific conversation would play out between two characters in your novel? Writers and storytellers known just how hard it can be to come up with engaging dialogue. That’s why leaning on ChatGPT to assist with roleplaying as a character can help with dialogue practice or plot development.

For instance, “Pretend you’re a pilot, and I’m trying to recruit you for an adventure.”

12. Job search optimizer

Looking for a job can be a daunting task. Yet, ChatGPT can enhance your job hunt with personalized cover letters, resume improvements, or even interview prep. Using ChatGPT Advanced Voice can be useful when practicing for an interview or public speaking in general.



Try prompts like, “Write a cover letter for a marketing manager role emphasizing leadership skills” or “How should I answer this common interview question?”

13. Diving into niche hobbies

Interested in something new? ChatGPT can provide beginner guides, community suggestions, or resources for nearly any hobby like urban foraging, model building, or even calligraphy. Because ChatGPT has the ability to analyze images and documents, it can offer feedback, and guide you through the process of learning new skills.



Ask for “tips for starting a bonsai garden” or “the best forums for photography enthusiasts.”

14. Create games for family or friends

Turn downtime into fun with games created by ChatGPT. I’ve asked the AI for help to entertain my toddler on a rainy day, but it can also help generate trivia questions, riddles or even custom scavenger hunts.

Try, “Make a trivia game with 10 questions about classic movies,” or “Create a family-friendly scavenger hunt for my backyard.”

15. Daily gratitude or affirmations generator

Need a boost in positivity or motivation for the day. ChatGPT is a great sidekick for coming up with affirmations or gratitude prompts to start your day on the right foot.

It is also great at pep talks and thinking of positive solutions. Ask it to create “daily affirmations for working parents” or “a weekly gratitude journal prompt.”

Pro tips for better results

To get the most out of ChatGPT, use clear and specific prompts. For example, instead of asking, “What should I write about?” try, “Give me five unique blog ideas about AI and parenting.” Be open to refining your questions to nudge the AI in the direction you want. Keep in mind that the more you refine your prompt, the better the results. Whether you’re texting or chatting with ChatGPT, you can always interrupt and change directions — unlike a human, it doesn’t mind!

ChatGPT is a versatile partner for productivity, creativity and exploration. By thinking outside the box and experimenting with its capabilities, you can unlock unexpected solutions to everyday challenges. Whether you’re planning a meal, writing a story, or solving a problem, ChatGPT can make a big impact.