AirTag 2 set to get a huge range boost when it finally launches next year — here's why

Apple is predicted to launch a new generation of its AirTag tracker next year with a significantly improved range, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Gurman believes Apple will use the next-generation Ultra Wideband chip (UWB) from the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to "considerably increase" the range for the AirTag 2.

The current AirTag trackers (introduced in 2021) offer Precision Finding from anywhere between 30 and 100 feet away. According to Gurman, the "new model should triple that by using the next-generation ultrawide-band chip."

Previous leaks and rumors have given us a fair idea that Apple will reveal the product in mid-2025 and Gurman noted last month the new version has now entered production. But what we don't know is how the upgraded chip will affect the pricing. Apple introduced the AirTag at $29 for a single tracker or $99 for a pack of four. Most of the time (like right now, as of time of writing) they can be found discounted at Amazon or Best Buy. But whether Apple keeps pricing the same or pushes it upwards remains to be seen.

Thanks to the new UWB chip, iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 owners can use Precision Finding inside the Find My app to find each other up to 200 feet away. It's possible then we could see the same functionality come to the AirTag 2.

Outside of Precision Finding, the AirTags can still utilize the vast Find My network to track keys, wallets or luggage across huge distances. Just remember to double-check the battery life before embarking on any long-distance trip.

While the internals may receive an upgrade, Gurman doesn't expect the outward appearance to alter for the next model. Which makes sense considering the huge array of first and third party AirTag accessories that have been produced over the last three years.

