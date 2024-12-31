Confession: I'm obsessed with the iPad 10th Gen — and you should be too at $279

Apple has given us some of the best deals and biggest discounts of the year. That’s a sentence I never thought I’d write in 2024, but the Cupertino crew are continuing to end it with a banger of a saving on one of the best iPads you can buy.

Right now, you can get the iPad 10th Gen from as little as $279 at Amazon . This is a huge $70 saving that brings it just a whisker away from the lowest price during Black Friday. Easily, this is one of the best New Year sales offers we’ve found.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi 256GB): was $499 now $429 at Amazon If you want more space, this saving isn’t just reserved for the 64GB mode. You can also get $70 off the 256GB version too, which gives you vastly more storage for apps, games and shows to bingewatch on the go.

Why consider the latest basic iPad? Our review of the iPad 10th Gen highlighted several standout features.

For starters, it boasts a sleek design, with slimmer bezels that give it the appearance of a mini iPad Air. Plus, its slim profile — just 0.28 inches thick — and lightweight build at 1.09 pounds make it highly portable. It's great for me to throw in my backpack and keep myself entertained on long journeys.

Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, this tablet offers ample performance for daily tasks and can even handle games like Genshin Impact with minimal slowdown. Battery life is another strong suit, as it clocked an impressive 10 hours and 57 minutes in our tests.

But like any tech, the iPad 10th Gen isn’t without its shortcomings. The base model offers just 64GB of storage, which may feel limiting for some users. Additionally, the Apple Pencil situation is less than ideal.

Now, I only say this as a warning to people who want to get creative on their iPads. My use cases are a lot simpler — the casual workload, gaming and watching a truckload of movies and TV shows wherever I am. And the features on offer make this perfect for me.

So if you're a frequent flyer like me, there's no better cheap tablet to keep you entertained. I mean I've got an 11 hour flight to CES 2025 ahead of me, and I can't wait to sink my teeth into the ocean of content I'm pre-downloading!