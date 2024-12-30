Best New Year sales 2025 — 33 deals I'd shop right now

The year is coming to an end and while it may feel like life is returning to normal, retailers are still in a frenzy. New Year sales are going live everywhere and if you didn't get the gift you wanted — or need a late last-minute gift — New Year sales are a great way to save some serious cash before the start of 2025.

Every year, major retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer New Year sales on some of our favorite items. Whether you're shopping for a new pair of Crocs or Apple's latest M4 Macs, New Year sales are an excellent opportunity to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. They're also a great time to make use of that stack of gift cards you received.

New Year sales tend to run from late December to early January. However, like most retail holidays some of the best deals tend to sell out fast. I've been covering retail holidays for 17 years. Below, I'm rounding up the best New Year sales you can get on devices the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends.

Editor's Choice

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon

Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. Their current sale is taking up 20% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more. It's cheaper than their Cyber Monday sale, which took 15% off.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

New Years sale are an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $598 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

LG 55" B3 OLED TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Walmart The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.

Laptops

Lowest price! Microsoft Surface Laptop 7: was $999 now $797 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with this epic discount. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $849 at Best Buy You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $450 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,199, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.

Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Dell Dell is taking $400 off the price of Alienware's m16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz display as well.

Apple

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $346 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

512GB model! Apple Mac mini (M4): was $799 now $699 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The Apple Mac mini M4 is the company’s latest and greatest mini PC and even though it just came out, you can save a bit off its full price. You get 16GB of RAM on the base model, Apple’s M4 chip, more Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and for the first time ever on the Mac mini, front ports you can actually reach. In our Mac mini M4 review, we hailed this mini PC as nearly perfect — except for the annoying fact that its power button is located on the bottom of the device. The upgraded model with the 512GB SSD is $100 off.

Appliances

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.

Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89 now $59 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36 oz. reserve tank.

Solo Stove Mesa 5" Tabletop Firepit: was $79 now $59 at Walmart Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Qt. Tilt-head Stand Mixer: was $359 now $259 at Walmart If you want a stylish tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Pop: was $37 now $17 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.

Govee Smart RGBIC 65ft LED Strip Lights: was $69 now $44 at Amazon This kit includes 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, WFH desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon Echo Show 8 : was $149 now $84 at Amazon Taking the top spot in our best smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.