Best New Year sales 2025 — 33 deals I'd shop right now
Huge savings on Samsung, Apple, Ninja and more
The year is coming to an end and while it may feel like life is returning to normal, retailers are still in a frenzy. New Year sales are going live everywhere and if you didn't get the gift you wanted — or need a late last-minute gift — New Year sales are a great way to save some serious cash before the start of 2025.
Every year, major retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer New Year sales on some of our favorite items. Whether you're shopping for a new pair of Crocs or Apple's latest M4 Macs, New Year sales are an excellent opportunity to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. They're also a great time to make use of that stack of gift cards you received.
New Year sales tend to run from late December to early January. However, like most retail holidays some of the best deals tend to sell out fast. I've been covering retail holidays for 17 years. Below, I'm rounding up the best New Year sales you can get on devices the Tom's Guide staff has reviewed and recommends.
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
CRZ Yoga sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Often compared to Lululemon, CRZ Yoga offers premium athletic apparel that's stylish and fits well. Their current sale is taking up 20% off leggings, workout shirts, hoodies, and more. It's cheaper than their Cyber Monday sale, which took 15% off.
Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon
New Years sale are an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17. As a bonus, some devices even come with a free smart bulb.
The DreamCloud Hybrid mattress always sells at this price, but it is an unbeatable deal when it comes to value. It's the best mattress in a box we’ve slept on, and will suit most people. We awarded it four and half out of five stars in our DreamCloud mattress review and said it's a particularly good choice for back, front, and hot sleepers. This is how good it is: it sits at #2 in our best mattress guide, second only to the Saatva Classic, but it's over $1,000 cheaper. The twin is on sale for $419 (was $1,130) and the queen is $665 (was $1,613).
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Price check: $899 @ Amazon | $799 @ Best Buy
Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $429 @ Amazon
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
Price check: sold out @ LG
The LG B3 may be a 2023 release, but I'd rather watch it than most of the similarly priced TVs I reviewed this year. It's not nearly as bright as a high-end OLED TV, but as long as you're not situated in a bright room, it'll shine. Best of all, gamers are getting a solid array of features, including two HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision support.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $1,196
55" for $1,196 price drop!
65" for $1,397
77" for $2,399
83" for $3,996
Laptops
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is a stellar Copilot+ system — made even better with this epic discount. That Snapdragon X Plus chip promises impressive performance and mind-blowing battery life.
This is hands-down one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
You can now get the Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED laptop for $450 off at Best Buy. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, giving it the specs for some entry-level gaming. Make sure to grab this deal before it's gone.
This XPS 14 configuration boasts one of Intel's new chips — the Core Ultra 7 155H. For just $1,199, you'll also get 16GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, and a 14.5-inch 1920 x 1200 display. Whether you're in the market for a laptop capable of tackling everyday tasks or casual gaming rig, the XPS 14 is a solid option.
Dell is taking $400 off the price of Alienware's m16 R2 gaming laptops. This one comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and gorgeous 16-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz display as well.
Apple
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Walmart
The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.
LOWEST PRICE! The Apple Mac mini M4 is the company’s latest and greatest mini PC and even though it just came out, you can save a bit off its full price. You get 16GB of RAM on the base model, Apple’s M4 chip, more Thunderbolt and USB-C ports and for the first time ever on the Mac mini, front ports you can actually reach. In our Mac mini M4 review, we hailed this mini PC as nearly perfect — except for the annoying fact that its power button is located on the bottom of the device. The upgraded model with the 512GB SSD is $100 off.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $999 @ Amazon | $899 @ Best Buy
The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,499 @ B&H
Appliances
Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74). I've been using it for over a year and it's a terrific everyday machine.
Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get Shark Steam Mop for $49 (pictured, was $69). Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes.
The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits in the 36 oz. reserve tank.
Just like full-size smokeless fire pits, the Mesa burns wood or pellets efficiently, emitting almost no soot in the air. It's ideal if you want to make s'mores, but don't want the hassle of firing up your full-size fire pit. It also makes for great tabletop ambiance and will add a little warmth to any gathering. In our Solo Stove Mesa review, we gave the small but mighty fire pit 4.5/5 stars.
If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and are not sure where to start, check out this deal on an entry-level Instant Pot pressure cooker. We put it to the test in our Instant Pot Rio review, and we loved its ease of use and versatility.
If you want a stylish tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.5 qt capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.
Smart Home
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.
This kit includes 65 feet (two strips that are roughly 34 feet long) worth of LED lighting. Peel and stick it to your furniture, WFH desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.
Taking the top spot in our best smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.
This 60-inch floor lamp can give your home an instant makeover. The Matter-supported LED lamp offers vibrant colors and limitless lighting possibilities with 1725 lumens of brightness. You can control it via voice commands or via the Govee app to create custom lighting for reading, working, or watching TV. I also like its built-in microphone which can be used to create a music mode that changes the lamps colors based on your soundtrack. It works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant.
