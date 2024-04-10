Google is offering up to $450 for your iPad towards a Pixel Tablet

Google really wants you to buy a Pixel Tablet. The search giant wants you to get one so badly that it's willing to give you up to $450 for your iPad if you put it towards the smart display/tablet hybrid on the Google Store. Even if you have an older iPad (within the last few generations), Google will give you way more trade-in than you'd traditionally get for it.

Not only is Google offering extra money for iPads, but the company will pay handsomely for your Samsung devices too. At the minimum, Google will give you $250 for your iPad or Samsung tablet if you purchase a Pixel Tablet with said money. On the high side, you can get $450 for new models like the iPad Pro (6th gen).

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPad and Samsung tablet trade-in values Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen) $325 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $350 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $325 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen) $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $325 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (6th gen) $450 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (5th gen) $350 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G $250 Apple iPad Pro (4th gen) $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ $250 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G $250 Apple iPad Mini (6th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $250 Apple iPad Mini (5th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G $250 Apple iPad Air (5th gen) $300 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 $250 Apple iPad Air (4th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $250 Apple iPad (10th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G $250 Apple iPad (9th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $250 Apple iPad (8th gen) $250 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 $250 Apple iPad (7th gen) $250 Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Apple iPad (6th gen) $250 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3

Even for an older model like the Apple iPad (6th gen) or Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Google will give you $250. You'll have a hard time finding anywhere else that'll offer that much for a tablet that old. If you happen to have the latest iPad Pro, and for some reason you don't want it anymore, you can trade it in for $450, which will cover all but $50 of the cost of the Pixel Tablet.

What makes the Pixel Tablet good?

In our Pixel Tablet review, we gave the Pixel tablet a respectable four out of five stars. We were big fans of the dock and the fact that the tablet can find a second purpose when not in use as a smart home hub.

"The Google Pixel Tablet is a good tablet to have around the house—especially with its speaker dock/charging station. But you’ll want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for a laptop replacement," the review states.

It's not a perfect tablet, but when you can get at least half of it paid for by trading in your older iPad or Samsung device, it becomes a much nicer value proposition. Those in the market for something different should definitely consider this deal, and you might want to act soon. Google says the high trade-in values will end on April 13, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. PT. That's just a few days to decide, though we don't know how much Google will drop the trade-in values after that time.

