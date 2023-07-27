Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro — which tablet could win?

The gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will soon arrive to dwarf all other tablets.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the new slate features an enormous 14.6-inch OLED display that commands attention. It also packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip found in Galaxy S23 series smartphones, which should make it pretty powerful.

That last point is important as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can double as a laptop when paired with the Book Cover Keyboard, a use case Samsung is eager to promote via its Windows-like DeX mode.

Now that Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Tab S9, you’re no doubt wondering how it compares to another large tablet: the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro. I’ve reviewed Apple’s premium tablet and went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, so I have a good idea of how the two tablets stack up against one another.

This isn’t a perfect comparison since we’ve yet to test the Tab S9 Ultra, but we have enough information to see which tablet might be best for you.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPad Pro 2022 (12.9 inch) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (starting) Price $1,099 for Wi-Fi model | $1,299 for Wi-Fi + Cellular model $1,199 OS iPadOS 16 Android 13 CPU Apple M2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB RAM (128GB-512GB models), 16GB RAM (1TB-2TB models) 12GB, 16GB Storage 128GB-2TB 128GB-1TB Display 12.9 inches (2,732 x 2,048 pixels) 14.6 inch (2,960 x 1,848) Super AMOLED, 120Hz Ports Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Rear Cameras 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide 13MP, 6MP ultra-wide Front Cameras 12MP TrueDepth 12MP Battery Life 10 hours and 39 minutes (tested) N/A Size 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.21 inches Weight 1.5 pounds (Wi-Fi) | 1.51 pounds (Wi-Fi Cellular) 1.61 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra won’t be available until August 11 but you can pre-order it now starting at $1,199 from Samsung’s website. This entry-level model packs 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, but you can configure the tablet with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $1,619. All configurations come in your choice of beige or graphite and come bundled with the Galaxy S Pen.

Right now, Samsung is offering up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 tablet with an eligible trade-in. You'll also get 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim when pre-ordering any of the Tab S9 tablets. In addition, you'll receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro when pre-ordering any of the Galaxy Tab S9 slates on Samsung's website or through the Shop Samsung App.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now available on the Apple online store starting at $1,099. This entry-level model only offers Wi-Fi connectivity. The Wi-Fi + Cellular starting model costs $1,299. I reviewed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro featuring 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and 5G connectivity. This configuration retails for $1,999.

There’s a $100 difference between the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting models, with Apple’s tablet having the advantage. However, if you add Wi-Fi + Cellular to the iPad Pro, Samsung’s slate becomes the cheaper option. Things get more expensive if you opt to get the tablet’s accessories. I’ll cover that in the accessories section.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Design

Both the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra feature the same design as their respective predecessors. That’s not a complaint considering how each are svelte, lightweight slates that look great and are comfortable to use for long stretches.

The iPad Pro 2022 (with Magic Keyboard) looks identical to the previous model. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPad Pro 2022 measures 11.04 x 8.46 x 0.25 inches and weighs 1.5 pounds. When attached to the Magic Keyboard, the weight jump up to 3 pounds — which is heavier than laptops like the MacBook Air 2022 and Dell XPS 13 OLED 2022 , which weigh 2.7 pounds each. That said, you’ll likely keep the iPad Pro on a flat surface when using it with the keyboard peripheral.

Buttons and ports remain the same as on the previous model. There’s a power button along the top right edge (when the iPad is held vertically like a sheet of paper) for locking the screen and using Touch ID, two buttons on the right side to raise or lower the volume and a single Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port on the bottom edge of the device. Quad speakers flank the tablet’s sides.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is just as enormous as its predecessor. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is identical to the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It has the light and slim chassis Samsung tablets are known for. Even though it’s big at 12.85 x 8.21 x 0.22 inches, it feels comfortable to hold. The tablet is also light at 1.6 pounds, which should make it easy to use for long periods of time.

As before with the Tab S8 Ultra, the power and volume buttons rest along the slate’s right side. There’s also a microSD card slot near the bottom right side. Over on the back, you’ll find two rear-facing cameras and a magnetic strip to hold the included S pen. Quad speakers adorn the tablet’s sides, along with a single USB-C port. Unfortunately, there’s no headphone jack.

Neither tablet features a revolutionary new design but they also don’t need to. Regardless of which tablet you choose, you’re getting fetching slates that will look good no matter where you use them. In that sense, both are equal — though the larger Tab S9 Ultra impresses due to its size.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Display

We haven’t tested the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra yet but we know it features the same 14.6-inch (2,960 x 1,848) OLED 120Hz display as the Tab S8 Ultra. For the purposes of this face-off, we’ll use our test results for the Tab S8 Ultra’s display. Just keep in mind that results may differ for the Tab S9 Ultra. That said, if the Tab S9 Ultra is like the previous model then we expect a bright and vibrant panel that’s great for watching videos, web browsing and playing games.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (pictured above) delivers bold, vibrant colors. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Per our brightness test that involves using a light meter, the iPad Pro tops out at 586 nits with adaptive brightness off. Conversely, the Tab S8 Ultra archived an average brightness of 337.7 nits in the center, but with adaptive brightness turned on, the brightness kicked all the way up to 583 nits.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPad Pro 2022 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Nits (brightness) 586 583 sRGB 117.1% 132% DCI-P3 82.4% 94% Delta-E 0.3 0.2

Color-wise, the iPad Pro’s display covered 117.1% of the sRGB color gamut and 82.4% of the more demanding DCI-P3 color space. In contrast, the Tab S8 Ultra achieved 132% and 94% (respectively) in Natural mode. In Vivid mode, Samsung’s tablet covered 218% and 154%, respectively. In the Delta-E test, where lower numbers point to more accurate displays, the iPad Pro 2022 scored 0.3. The Tab S8 Ultra scored 0.2 in Natural and 0 in Vivid.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers excellent color accuracy. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

During my hands-on time with the Tab S9 Ultra, I found its display comparable to the Tab S8 Ultra in terms of its oversaturated colors. If you prefer bolder colors, then Samsung’s tablet should be right for you. Conversely, if you want less color saturation, then the iPad Pro delivers colors that are truer to life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Performance

The entire Samsung Tab S9 line now runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is a step up from the Gen 1 processor utilized by the Tab S8 series. The latest iPad Pro uses the Apple M2 chip, making it the most powerful Apple tablet available.

Below, I’ll use our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmarks for reference, but keep in mind these results are not indicative of the Galaxy Tab S9’s true performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Geekbench 5 scores Header Cell - Column 0 Single-core Multi-core Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 1,223 3,380 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 1,500 5,249 iPad Pro 2022 (Apple M2) 1,862 8,500

In Geekbench 5, which measures overall performance, the iPad Pro 2022 scored 1,862 on the single-core portion and 8,500 on the multi-core test. These values absolutely destroy the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-driven Galaxy Tab S8 (1,223 single-core, 3,380 multi-core). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 reference design device we benchmark scored 1,500 and 5,249 (respectively) in the same tests.

We’ll have a full performance comparison once we test the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but if our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 benchmarks are any indication, it seems the M2-powered iPad Pro will reign supreme in the performance department.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Battery life

Battery life is another area we can’t fully judge until we get a Tab S9 Ultra review unit in-house.

Like the previous model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with a 11,200 mAh battery. The Tab S8 Ultra lasted for 9 hours and 22 minutes in our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. The iPad Pro lasted for 10 hours and 39 minutes over Wi-Fi.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Time (mins:secs) iPad Pro 2022 10:39 Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 9:22

With the exception of the updated processor, the Tab S9 Ultra isn’t all that different from its predecessor so I’m not expecting a radical difference in battery life — but we’ll see what our tests have to say. If the Tab S9 Ultra’s battery life is similar to last gen, then the iPad Pro should last longer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Keyboard and pencil

The Apple Magic Keyboard ($349) and Apple Pencil 2 ($129) might be pricy but they’re two of my favorite tablet peripherals out there. The former gives the iPad Pro laptop-like functionality while the latter lets you write or draw on the tablet. The floating cantilever design allows you to get the perfect viewing angle. The spacious keyboard lets you type comfortably for hours, while the trackpad is both smooth and responsive.

The iPad Pro 2022 with the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Similarly, the Tab S9 Ultra has an optional Book Cover Keyboard with S Pen for $349. As with the iPad Pro’s optional peripherals, spending an extra $349 on top of the $1,199 you've spent on the tablet will make your wallet cry.

Price aside, the peripherals are indispensable. The large keyboard feels good to type on and gave my big hands enough space to move. I also liked how the back cover has a compartment for the S Pen. The Book Cover Keyboard looks great on the Tab S9 and keeps it protected against accidental drops. The updated S Pen now charges whether you place it up or down on the magnetic strip, which is a nice touch.

The Book Cover Keyboard for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (pictured above) should give the Tab S9 Ultra similar laptop-like functionality. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While the Book Cover Keyboard is functional, it’s not a match for the Apple Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard keeps the iPad Pro locked in place and the keyboard portion provides a solid and sturdy base. Samsung’s peripheral feels flimsy in comparison. Because the kickstand on the Book Cover Keyboard is so thin, it can sometimes be difficult to prop the tablet up without it falling over due to its size. I could’ve forgiven the kickstand's finicky nature if the peripheral was priced lower, but for $349, I expect a product on par with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Webcam

Both tablets feature the same cameras as their respective older models. Given how each device’s cameras took sharp pictures, there’s little to complain about here.

The iPad Pro 2022 features (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPad Pro’s 12MP front-facing camera will make you look presentable during video calls or if you’re inclined to take selfies. Similarly, the 12MP and 10MP rear cameras also snap excellent photos. The main downside with the front camera is that it’s positioned on the short edge of the tablet’s display. I’d prefer the camera on the longer side, which would be easier for video calls — especially with the Magic Keyboard attached to the iPad Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra (pictured above) features 13MP and 6MP cameras on its back. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the Tab S9 Ultra has two front-facing 12MP cameras capable of shooting regular and ultrawide shots. Over on the back, you’ll find 13MP and 6MP cameras. All the tablet’s cameras can record video at up to 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second.

We'll see how both of the tablet's cameras stack up once we have the Tab S9 Ultra, but seeing how it has the same cameras as the Tab S8 Ultra, we should see similar results. We'll make a final determination on which tablet is better for snapping photos soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs iPad Pro: Outlook

We’ll have a definitive iPad Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra face-off after we’ve reviewed the latter tablet. Based on my hands-on experience and what we know about Samsung’s new giant-sized slate, it should at least be as good as its predecessor — even if it’s not exactly shaking up the world of tablets.

With that in mind, if you want a tablet with the biggest screen possible then the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is for you. If you want what should be the more performant tablet, then the iPad Pro seems like the better option. And as usual when it comes to tablets and laptops, get the device that corresponds with whichever ecosystem you’re keen on. You won’t lose either since given these are their respective company’s flagship tablets.