Win! Preorder your Copilot+ PC at Best Buy, get a free 50-inch 4K TV

The sale is for eligible My Best Buy members only

Copilot+ PC with Insignia TV
Microsoft's new line of laptops are slated to debut on June 18. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips, these next-generation Windows laptops are being collectively called Copilot+ PCs. While there are plenty of preorder opportunities, few retailers are offering deals. Enter Best Buy.

Preorder any Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Insignia 50-inch F30 4K TV ($299 value). Alternatively, preorder any Samsung Copilot+ PC at Best Buy and you'll get a free Samsung 50-inch 4K TV ($379 value). Major caveat: To get either deal you must be a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

Members only! Microsoft just announced its new line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Purchase a  Samsung device and you'll get a free 50-inch Samsung 4K TV (DU7200) valued at $379. Alternatively, purchase any Copilot+ PC and you'll get a free 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV valued at $299. This offer is for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) members only. You can sign up for membership at Best Buy.

For $49.99 per year, My Best Buy Plus gives members access to upgraded free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. 

For $179.99 per year, My Best Buy Total offers all of the benefits of My Best Buy Plus along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on select services like in-home installations and haul aways. 

In addition to  their Snapdragon processors, these Copilot+ PCs also pack a Qualcomm NPU inside. The NPU is capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPs) which Microsoft is utilizing to unlock several AI-centric features within Copilot in Windows 11

Features include Recall, which is a device-wide and network-connected contextual search that can be used to find everything from documents and images to emails and IMs. For instance, if you lost a photo in your nest of folders you can use the Recall tool to find "the photo with the Empire State building" and Recall finds and surfaces the file. Other cool features include Cocreator (an AI generative image tool), Live Captions (offers real-time translations from 44 languages into English), and Windows Studio Effects (designed to enhance video and audio calls). 

Note that the laptops will ship on June 18. For more Microsoft coverage, check out our how to preorder the Surface Laptop 7 and how to preorder the Surface Pro 11 guides. 

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.