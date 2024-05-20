The Surface Pro 11 isn't the only new device unveiled by Microsoft today (May 20). Ahead of its Microsoft Build 2024 event, Microsoft also announced its new Surface Laptop 7.

The new laptop will come out on June 18, and shoppers have the option of preordering a Snapdragon X Plus- or Snapdragon X Elite-powered machine. Surface Laptop 7 preorders are now available from Microsoft from $999. Here's everything you need to know about the first wave of Surface Laptop 7 preorders.

How to preorder the Surface Laptop 7

Surface Laptop 7 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft

The new Surface Laptop is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model includes a 15-inch display and starts at $1,299.

Surface Laptop 7 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy

As with the version on sale at Microsoft, Best Buy offers the Surface Laptop either with a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,299). Again, you'll get a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display in the base model, along with 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. For the X Elite model, you can get a 15-inch display starting at $1,299.

Surface Laptop 7 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Surface Laptop 7 CPU Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite RAM Up to 64GB LDPPR5x RAM Storage Up to 1TB Display 13.8- or 15-inch PixelSense flow display, 3:2 aspect ratio, up to 600 nits peak brightness Webcam 1080p with Windows Hello Battery Up to 66 Whr - up to 22 hours local video playback Dimensions 11.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches (13.8-inch) 13 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches (15-inch) Weight 2.96 pounds (13.8-inch) 3.67 pounds (15-inch) Price From $999

Available in 13.8- or 15-inch sizes, the new Surface Laptop 7 includes a more modest hardware upgrade. On the hardware front, the biggest new feature is the ability to opt between a Snapdragon X Plus or X Elite CPU. Otherwise, you're getting the same display options as the Surface Laptop 6, alongside the same aluminum exterior and overall design.

However, when it comes to performance, Microsoft claims the new laptop is "80% faster than our previous generation" and its battery can last for up to 22 hours of local video playback. Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed that the Surface Laptop will support three 4K monitors, in addition to its own display.

The new laptops will ship on June 18 with preorders available now through Microsoft and Best Buy.