It's been a big day for Microsoft. Ahead of Tuesday's Microsoft Build 2024 event, the company has unveiled its new Surface Pro 11.

Surface Pro 11 preorders are now available from Microsoft from $999. The 2-in-1 launches on June 18. Microsoft's new tablet offers multiple configuration options, including your choice of processors (Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite), memory options (16GB and 32GB) and SSD (256GB to 1TB).

Here's how to preorder the Surface Pro 11.

How to preorder the Surface Pro 11

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft

The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy

Surface Pro 11 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Surface Pro 11 Surface Pro 11 with OLED Starting Price $999 $1,299 CPU Snapdragon X Plus Snapdragon X Elite RAM 16GB 16GB, 32GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 512GB, 1TB Display 13 inches LCD (2880 x 1920) 13 inches OLED (2880 x 1920) Graphics Qualcomm Adeno Qualcomm Adreno Ports 2x USB-C/USB 4 2x USB-C/USB 4 Wireless Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 7 Battery life 10 hours web, 14 hours video 10 hours web, 14 hours video Size 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches Weight 1.97 pounds 1.97 pounds

The new Surface Pro 11 could wind up being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2024. It's part of Microsoft's new line of Copilot+ PCs. These next-generation AI PCs promise to take computing to the next level with new processors designed to offer efficient AI experiences.

In terms of accessories, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen can be preordered for $449 at Microsoft. It features a precision haptic touchpad that allows you to use it with different parts of your limbs, including your palm or residual limbs. Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen also empowers you to work more comfortably by placing your device and keyboard where it feels most natural to you. The keyboard and pen release on June 18.