How to preorder the Surface Pro 11

Deals
By
published

Plus, where to preorder the Surface Pro Flex keyboard

Microsoft Surface Pro 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Jump to:

It's been a big day for Microsoft. Ahead of Tuesday's Microsoft Build 2024 event, the company has unveiled its new Surface Pro 11

Surface Pro 11 preorders are now available from Microsoft from $999. The 2-in-1 launches on June 18. Microsoft's new tablet offers multiple configuration options, including your choice of processors (Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite), memory options (16GB and 32GB) and SSD (256GB to 1TB).

Here's how to preorder the Surface Pro 11.

Quick Links

How to preorder the Surface Pro 11

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal
Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy

Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 

View Deal

Surface Pro 11 specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0 Surface Pro 11Surface Pro 11 with OLED
Starting Price $999$1,299
CPUSnapdragon X PlusSnapdragon X Elite
RAM16GB16GB, 32GB
Storage256GB, 512GB512GB, 1TB
Display 13 inches LCD (2880 x 1920)13 inches OLED (2880 x 1920)
GraphicsQualcomm Adeno Qualcomm Adreno
Ports2x USB-C/USB 42x USB-C/USB 4
WirelessWi-Fi 7Wi-Fi 7
Battery life10 hours web, 14 hours video10 hours web, 14 hours video
Size11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
Weight1.97 pounds 1.97 pounds

The new Surface Pro 11 could wind up being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2024. It's part of Microsoft's new line of Copilot+ PCs. These next-generation AI PCs promise to take computing to the next level with new processors designed to offer efficient AI experiences.

In terms of accessories, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen can be preordered for $449 at Microsoft. It features a precision haptic touchpad that allows you to use it with different parts of your limbs, including your palm or residual limbs. Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen also empowers you to work more comfortably by placing your device and keyboard where it feels most natural to you. The keyboard and pen release on June 18.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 94 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
4
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air...
Apple
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View Deal
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
6
Asus 13.3 inch Zenbook S 13...
Macy's
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.