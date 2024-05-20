How to preorder the Surface Pro 11
Plus, where to preorder the Surface Pro Flex keyboard
It's been a big day for Microsoft. Ahead of Tuesday's Microsoft Build 2024 event, the company has unveiled its new Surface Pro 11.
Surface Pro 11 preorders are now available from Microsoft from $999. The 2-in-1 launches on June 18. Microsoft's new tablet offers multiple configuration options, including your choice of processors (Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite), memory options (16GB and 32GB) and SSD (256GB to 1TB).
Here's how to preorder the Surface Pro 11.
Quick Links
- Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Microsoft
- Surface Pro 11: from $999 @ Best Buy
- Surface Pro Flex Keyboard w/ Pen: for $449 @ MS
How to preorder the Surface Pro 11
Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Microsoft
The new Surface is powered by either a Snapdragon X Plus (from $999) or X Elite processor (from $1,499). The former features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The X Elite model packs an OLED display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus: from $999 @ Best Buy
Surface Pro 11 specs
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|Surface Pro 11
|Surface Pro 11 with OLED
|Starting Price
|$999
|$1,299
|CPU
|Snapdragon X Plus
|Snapdragon X Elite
|RAM
|16GB
|16GB, 32GB
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB
|512GB, 1TB
|Display
|13 inches LCD (2880 x 1920)
|13 inches OLED (2880 x 1920)
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adeno
|Qualcomm Adreno
|Ports
|2x USB-C/USB 4
|2x USB-C/USB 4
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 7
|Wi-Fi 7
|Battery life
|10 hours web, 14 hours video
|10 hours web, 14 hours video
|Size
|11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
|11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches
|Weight
|1.97 pounds
|1.97 pounds
The new Surface Pro 11 could wind up being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2024. It's part of Microsoft's new line of Copilot+ PCs. These next-generation AI PCs promise to take computing to the next level with new processors designed to offer efficient AI experiences.
In terms of accessories, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen can be preordered for $449 at Microsoft. It features a precision haptic touchpad that allows you to use it with different parts of your limbs, including your palm or residual limbs. Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen also empowers you to work more comfortably by placing your device and keyboard where it feels most natural to you. The keyboard and pen release on June 18.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.