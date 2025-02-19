Win! Get the Galaxy S25 for just $299 with this Samsung trade-in bonus

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 is the brand's new flagship smartphone. And surprisingly, Samsung is already offering an excellent deal to get your hands on their upgrade.

Right now you can get the Galaxy S25 for $299 via trade-in at Samsung. Plus, you'll get a $50 Samsung credit for free. There are stipulations with this deal, of course. For example, you'll need a trade-in device in good, working condition that meets Samsung's requirements.

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $299 at Samsung Right now, you can secure the Samsung Galaxy S25 for a rock-bottom price of $299 after a $500 instant trade-in credit. In return, you'll receive Samsung's brand new flagship unlocked with 128GB storage, a better battery life, improved AI features and a truly competitive price. But there's more, you also get an instant $50 Samsung credit that you can spend on other Samsung products.

The trade-in offer applies across the range of Galaxy S25's, too. So, if you're in the market for the Galaxy S25 Plus, you can get up to $700 in instant trade-in credit and $100 instant Samsung credit. This means you could get your hands on the Plus for just $249, if you're eligible for the full trade-in price.

And the Samsung Galaxy Ultra, currently retailing at $1,299 with a $120 savings, could get you an epic $900 off in the trade-in deal and $400 instant Samsung credit. Meaning you could, potentially, get the Ultra for just $399. These are some crazy good offers for anyone with a suitable device to trade-in and looking to upgrade to the newest model.

It's a lot to digest, but if we bring it back to the Samsung Galaxy S25, in our Galaxy S25 review, we said that why physically there's only a few differences between the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxys before "all the value instead comes from the genuinely useful AI features Samsung has added and augmented since Galaxy AI debuted last year, with a nice performance and power efficiency bonus helping round things out."

We're not sure how long this special trade-in deal will last, but we do know you can get it right now. So, if you were thinking about upgrading your current Samsung device, you may well have your hands on $500 instant trade-in credit to use.