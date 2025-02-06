Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale just went live — 19 deals I’d shop for my home

Although Presidents' Day is still over a week away, that hasn't stopped Wayfair from bringing the deals. Whether you're looking to tidy up your storage spaces, upgrade your furniture or add some stylish new decor to your home, Wayfair can help you do it for less.

In fact, Wayfair's Presidents' sale is officially live and the deals are certainly worthy of a little shopping spree. Right now, you can shop a wide range of sectional sofas under $1,000. If you're looking to upgrade your home office, there's plenty of great deals up to 70% off.

From furniture and storage solutions to decor and lighting, Wayfair has everything to suit your home improvement needs without breaking the bank. So don't wait — shop my 19 favorite finds from the Wayfair Presidents' Day sale below. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Presidents Day sales.

P.S. if you want early access to Wayfair's exclusive Presidents' Day deals, be sure to join the Wayfair rewards program for just $29/year.

Editor's Choice

Mirrors: deals from $50 @ Wayfair

Looking for a stylish mirror for your bedroom, entryway, bathroom or living room? Wayfair has tons of options for you, starting at just $50.

Table lamps: deals from $50 @ Wayfair

Brighten up any room in your home courtesy of Wayfair's lamp sale. Right now, we're seeing tons of stylish deals from $50 that will match any room or tabletop's unique decor.

Bedding and bath: deals from $20 @ Wayfair

Need a bedroom or bathroom refresh? Wayfair can be your one-stop shop with tons of deals on sheets, comforters, towels and so much more starting at just $20.

Sectional sofas: deals under $1,000 @ Wayfair

Purchasing a couch is a huge investment — but Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale is making it a little easier on your wallet with these unbeatable deals on sectional sofas. Shop tons of great styles, all under $1,000.

Home office furniture: up to 70% off @ Wayfair

If you're fortunate enough to work from home, here's a Presidents' Day sale you shouldn't miss. Wayfair is taking up to 70% off office chairs, standing desks, and more home office furniture.

Adirondack Chairs: deals from $79 @ Wayfair

Get your patio spring-ready with Wayfair's Presidents' Day sales. As part of its sales, the retailer has outdoor Adirondack chairs on sale from $79.

Dining room furniture: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

As part of the Wayfair Presidents' Day sales event, the retailer is taking up to 50% off select kitchen and dining room furniture. The sale includes bar stools, dining tables, upholstered chairs, and more.

Best Wayfair Deals

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $8 at Wayfair Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Sorbus 2-Tier Baskets with Mesh Sliding Drawers: was $65 now $28 at Wayfair From snacks in the kitchen cupboard to toiletries under the bathroom sink, this 2-tier basket with sliding mesh drawers can help organize clutter while adding style and efficiency. It will also create extra storage space virtually anywhere and bring items front and center so you don't have to dig around for them.

Rebrilliant Luzius Bamboo Adjustable Flatware Drawer: was $45 now $29 at Wayfair No one likes a messy kitchen drawer — but this adjustable, expandable organizer is sure to keep things tidy. It offers 8 generously sized compartments when fully expanded and each section measures 2 inches deep, allowing you to fit larger items. It's perfect for keeping track of all your kitchen gadgets and utensils.

Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $159 now $54 at Wayfair Store your cozy throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 61% off.

Birch Lane Momsen Lamp: was $75 now $48 at Wayfair Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.

Willa Arlo Modern Upholstered Flip Top Storage Bench: was $299 now $159 at Wayfair With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!

Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet: was $359 now $175 at Wayfair Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design.

Wayfair Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed: was $791 now $186 at Wayfair Now this deal is literally a fraction of its price! Snag a whopping 76% off this metal bed frame and headboard. Add a rustic feel to your space with this distressed wooden bed that stands on straight legs for a modern design. It comes in Full and Queen sizes.

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $204 at Wayfair This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.