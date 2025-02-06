Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale just went live — 19 deals I’d shop for my home
Although Presidents' Day is still over a week away, that hasn't stopped Wayfair from bringing the deals. Whether you're looking to tidy up your storage spaces, upgrade your furniture or add some stylish new decor to your home, Wayfair can help you do it for less.
In fact, Wayfair's Presidents' sale is officially live and the deals are certainly worthy of a little shopping spree. Right now, you can shop a wide range of sectional sofas under $1,000. If you're looking to upgrade your home office, there's plenty of great deals up to 70% off.
From furniture and storage solutions to decor and lighting, Wayfair has everything to suit your home improvement needs without breaking the bank. So don't wait — shop my 19 favorite finds from the Wayfair Presidents' Day sale below. Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Presidents Day sales.
P.S. if you want early access to Wayfair's exclusive Presidents' Day deals, be sure to join the Wayfair rewards program for just $29/year.
Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."
From snacks in the kitchen cupboard to toiletries under the bathroom sink, this 2-tier basket with sliding mesh drawers can help organize clutter while adding style and efficiency. It will also create extra storage space virtually anywhere and bring items front and center so you don't have to dig around for them.
No one likes a messy kitchen drawer — but this adjustable, expandable organizer is sure to keep things tidy. It offers 8 generously sized compartments when fully expanded and each section measures 2 inches deep, allowing you to fit larger items. It's perfect for keeping track of all your kitchen gadgets and utensils.
Store your cozy throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 61% off.
Modern yet classic, this petite light would look adorable on a nightstand or side table. We're loving the sweet scallop detail of this woven lampshade propped atop its ceramic base. It comes in a few different lovely shades and two different sizes.
From one of Loloi's best-selling collections, this Harlequin number from design duo Chris Loves Julia is 40% off if you need a 5'x7' flooring foundation. But every other size offering features some discount or another. This soft, hook-loomed wool rug stuns, but that does mean it requires a bit more care — be sure your beater bar is up when vacuuming and be prepared for shedding.
With gold-finished legs and sherpa upholstery, this storage bench adds plenty of style to your space. But that's not all — it also adds function. The surface easily comes off, allowing extra room to tuck away throw blankets, books, clothes or toys depending on where you decide to place it. Personally, I want one for every room!
Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design.
Now this deal is literally a fraction of its price! Snag a whopping 76% off this metal bed frame and headboard. Add a rustic feel to your space with this distressed wooden bed that stands on straight legs for a modern design. It comes in Full and Queen sizes.
This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.
Let's face it: our entryway or mud room often acts as a catch-all for our daily belongings —jackets, shoes, bags and leashes to name a few. However, this storage tree can help you make that area a little more organized with plenty of hooks and shelves to neatly store your things. It even includes three woven baskets that offer even more spots to hide away your belongings.
One of the best cooling mattresses is 20% off in all sizes. The Aurora Luxe Cooling by Brooklyn Bedding earned top marks from our editors for its balanced comfort, support, and temperature regulation. While it doesn’t provide the same level of cooling as some specialist beds like the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze, for example, it’s also a fraction of the price.
