Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals

I'm always looking for ways to give my Meta Quest 3 the upgrades it deserves, because let's be real: it's a little short on battery life and comfort. Thankfully, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived to offer major discounts on brilliant VR accessories.

Whether you're looking to push your VR sessions beyond two hours or want a slick-looking charging station to keep your Quest 3 or Quest 3S powered up, I've got the deals you're after (including the excellent Kiwi Design H4 Boost Battery Strap that's over $30 off).

Sure, the Meta Quest 3 and 3S are the best VR headsets for the money, but if you're looking to make them that much better like I have, you won't want to miss out on these excellent VR accessories. Go on, get saving!

Best Amazon Spring Sale Meta Quest 3 deals

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Amazon Seeing as the Quest 3 was $649, it's a great time to grab the best VR headset for $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.

Syntech Hard Carrying Case for Meta Quest: was $28 now $16 at Amazon If you're constantly on the move but don't want to miss out on VR sessions while traveling, you'll want to give your headset some protection. That's where the Syntech Hard Carrying Case comes in, and it can be used for your Quest 3, Quest 3S and even an Apple Vision Pro. It comes in a stylish and portable splash-resistant fabric, and now that it's just $16, its affordable protection to keep your VR headset out of harm's way. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

INIU Link Cable (16ft): was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a way to use your Meta Quest for hours on end without needing a charge or want to tap into that PC VR experience, you'll need a long enough Link Cable. That's where this INIU Link Cable at 16 feet will come in handy, and it's going for quite the price. Be warned, though, the cable is quite thick.

AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover: was $24 now $19 at Amazon I'll be honest, there have been one or two times I've swung a punch in VR and hit a wall by accident. That hurts, but the AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers offer protection and more control. These are the best knuckle straps for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. These straps are easy to set up and use and can be adjusted on the fly. For games that require a lot of punching or other sudden movements, the AMVR grip covers will ensure the Quest controllers stay adhered to your hands.

Kiwi Design K4 Comfort Head Strap: was $39 now $29 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S' head strap that comes in the box does a fine job, but to elevate that comfort for longer VR sessions, you'll want to upgrade to the K4 Comfort Headstrap. It's extremely easy to set up, and gives you extra support when playing more movement-intensive games or apps. For $29, it's hard to go wrong.

Eslick Charging Station: was $52 now $37 at Amazon Not sure about you, but I always want a specific place to put my Meta Quest in style, and to have it charging at the same time is a boon. So, the Eslick Charging Station makes for an excellent accessory. Just pop the secure USB-C magnet adaptor into the headset's port and link it up. Add the included rechargeable controller batteries into the mix with 30W fast charging, and you've got a stylish dock for your VR headset.