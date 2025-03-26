Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals
Want to upgrade your Meta Quest 3? Save big on these accessories
I'm always looking for ways to give my Meta Quest 3 the upgrades it deserves, because let's be real: it's a little short on battery life and comfort. Thankfully, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived to offer major discounts on brilliant VR accessories.
Whether you're looking to push your VR sessions beyond two hours or want a slick-looking charging station to keep your Quest 3 or Quest 3S powered up, I've got the deals you're after (including the excellent Kiwi Design H4 Boost Battery Strap that's over $30 off).
Sure, the Meta Quest 3 and 3S are the best VR headsets for the money, but if you're looking to make them that much better like I have, you won't want to miss out on these excellent VR accessories. Go on, get saving!
Best Amazon Spring Sale Meta Quest 3 deals
Seeing as the Quest 3 was $649, it's a great time to grab the best VR headset for $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.
The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.
If you're constantly on the move but don't want to miss out on VR sessions while traveling, you'll want to give your headset some protection. That's where the Syntech Hard Carrying Case comes in, and it can be used for your Quest 3, Quest 3S and even an Apple Vision Pro. It comes in a stylish and portable splash-resistant fabric, and now that it's just $16, its affordable protection to keep your VR headset out of harm's way. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
Whether you're looking for a way to use your Meta Quest for hours on end without needing a charge or want to tap into that PC VR experience, you'll need a long enough Link Cable. That's where this INIU Link Cable at 16 feet will come in handy, and it's going for quite the price. Be warned, though, the cable is quite thick.
I'll be honest, there have been one or two times I've swung a punch in VR and hit a wall by accident. That hurts, but the AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers offer protection and more control. These are the best knuckle straps for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. These straps are easy to set up and use and can be adjusted on the fly. For games that require a lot of punching or other sudden movements, the AMVR grip covers will ensure the Quest controllers stay adhered to your hands.
The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S' head strap that comes in the box does a fine job, but to elevate that comfort for longer VR sessions, you'll want to upgrade to the K4 Comfort Headstrap. It's extremely easy to set up, and gives you extra support when playing more movement-intensive games or apps. For $29, it's hard to go wrong.
Not sure about you, but I always want a specific place to put my Meta Quest in style, and to have it charging at the same time is a boon. So, the Eslick Charging Station makes for an excellent accessory. Just pop the secure USB-C magnet adaptor into the headset's port and link it up. Add the included rechargeable controller batteries into the mix with 30W fast charging, and you've got a stylish dock for your VR headset.
By far the best Meta Quest 3/3S accessory I've got, the Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap has quickly become an essential for all my VR sessions. Along with its ease of adjustibility and supreme comfort thanks to the the silicone pads, you'll get nearly 3 hours of addtional battery life, and that's without being tethered by a cord. Now that it's down by over $30, it's an easy win for those looking to get more our of their Quest 3 headsets.
Looking for even more battery life? Well, the BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap offers a 10,000mAh capacity, translating to over 4 hours of addtional battery life. Along with its superior comfort, you can even expect an adjustable air cooling system to keep you nice and cool during those strenuous VR sessions. Now that it's under $90, it's a VR upgrade worth checking out.
