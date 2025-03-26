Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals

Deals
By published

Want to upgrade your Meta Quest 3? Save big on these accessories

Person using Kiwi Design H4 Boot Battery Head Strap on Meta Quest 3 with Touch controller in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)
Jump to:

I'm always looking for ways to give my Meta Quest 3 the upgrades it deserves, because let's be real: it's a little short on battery life and comfort. Thankfully, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived to offer major discounts on brilliant VR accessories.

Whether you're looking to push your VR sessions beyond two hours or want a slick-looking charging station to keep your Quest 3 or Quest 3S powered up, I've got the deals you're after (including the excellent Kiwi Design H4 Boost Battery Strap that's over $30 off).

Sure, the Meta Quest 3 and 3S are the best VR headsets for the money, but if you're looking to make them that much better like I have, you won't want to miss out on these excellent VR accessories. Go on, get saving!

Quick Links

Best Amazon Spring Sale Meta Quest 3 deals

Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
Meta Quest 3 (512GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $499 at Amazon

Seeing as the Quest 3 was $649, it's a great time to grab the best VR headset for $499. It's an excellent VR headset, but now it's more affordable, which is a definite win. It also comes with the fantastic Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3-month subscription to Quest+ at no extra cost, which we think is exceptional value.

View Deal
Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + $75 of digital credit + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
Meta Quest 3S (128GB) + $75 of digital credit + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: $299 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.

View Deal
Syntech Hard Carrying Case for Meta Quest
Syntech Hard Carrying Case for Meta Quest: was $28 now $16 at Amazon

If you're constantly on the move but don't want to miss out on VR sessions while traveling, you'll want to give your headset some protection. That's where the Syntech Hard Carrying Case comes in, and it can be used for your Quest 3, Quest 3S and even an Apple Vision Pro. It comes in a stylish and portable splash-resistant fabric, and now that it's just $16, its affordable protection to keep your VR headset out of harm's way. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

View Deal
INIU Link Cable (16ft)
INIU Link Cable (16ft): was $30 now $19 at Amazon

Whether you're looking for a way to use your Meta Quest for hours on end without needing a charge or want to tap into that PC VR experience, you'll need a long enough Link Cable. That's where this INIU Link Cable at 16 feet will come in handy, and it's going for quite the price. Be warned, though, the cable is quite thick.

View Deal
AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover
AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

I'll be honest, there have been one or two times I've swung a punch in VR and hit a wall by accident. That hurts, but the AMVR Touch Controller Grip Covers offer protection and more control. These are the best knuckle straps for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S. These straps are easy to set up and use and can be adjusted on the fly. For games that require a lot of punching or other sudden movements, the AMVR grip covers will ensure the Quest controllers stay adhered to your hands.

View Deal
Kiwi Design K4 Comfort Head Strap
Kiwi Design K4 Comfort Head Strap: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S' head strap that comes in the box does a fine job, but to elevate that comfort for longer VR sessions, you'll want to upgrade to the K4 Comfort Headstrap. It's extremely easy to set up, and gives you extra support when playing more movement-intensive games or apps. For $29, it's hard to go wrong.

View Deal
Eslick Charging Station
Eslick Charging Station: was $52 now $37 at Amazon

Not sure about you, but I always want a specific place to put my Meta Quest in style, and to have it charging at the same time is a boon. So, the Eslick Charging Station makes for an excellent accessory. Just pop the secure USB-C magnet adaptor into the headset's port and link it up. Add the included rechargeable controller batteries into the mix with 30W fast charging, and you've got a stylish dock for your VR headset.

View Deal
Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap
Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap: was $99 now $67 at Amazon

By far the best Meta Quest 3/3S accessory I've got, the Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap has quickly become an essential for all my VR sessions. Along with its ease of adjustibility and supreme comfort thanks to the the silicone pads, you'll get nearly 3 hours of addtional battery life, and that's without being tethered by a cord. Now that it's down by over $30, it's an easy win for those looking to get more our of their Quest 3 headsets.

View Deal
BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap
BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap: was $119 now $89 at Amazon

Looking for even more battery life? Well, the BOBOVR S3 Pro Battery Strap offers a 10,000mAh capacity, translating to over 4 hours of addtional battery life. Along with its superior comfort, you can even expect an adjustable air cooling system to keep you nice and cool during those strenuous VR sessions. Now that it's under $90, it's a VR upgrade worth checking out.

View Deal
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Logitech Chorus speakers is one of the best Meta Quest 2 accessories
The best Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S accessories for 2025
Meta Quest 3S in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal badge
Meta Quest 3S is down to a new low price — and it comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow for free
Kiwi Design H4 Boost Halo Battery Strap with Meta Quest 3 on person with plant leaves and shelf with game controller in the background
I can't put my Meta Quest 3 down thanks to this VR accessory — and now I can't imagine playing without it
Meta Quest 3S
Meta Quest VR has seen its best year yet — and it's only getting better in 2025
Best VR headsets
The best VR headsets in 2025
XCloud on Meta Quest 3
I just used a Meta Quest VR headset to get 3 virtual monitors on a Windows 11 PC — and I was blown away
Latest in Sales Events
Person using Kiwi Design H4 Boot Battery Head Strap on Meta Quest 3 with Touch controller in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now
Skechers main image
Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
An Eero Pro 7 next to an Eero Max 7 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
Latest in Deals
Person using Kiwi Design H4 Boot Battery Head Strap on Meta Quest 3 with Touch controller in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Upgrade your Meta Quest 3 with these Amazon Big Spring VR deals
Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now
Skechers main image
Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
An Eero Pro 7 next to an Eero Max 7 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now
Sonos Ace headphones
There's a massive Sonos sale at Amazon right now — here's the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money
More about sales events
An Eero Pro 7 next to an Eero Max 7 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge

Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now
Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now
Ooni Koda 2 Max

Forget Domino's — I cooked everything in Ooni's biggest pizza oven, and I'm never ordering delivery again
See more latest
Most Popular
An Eero Pro 7 next to an Eero Max 7 with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 super-fast Wi-Fi 7 router deals I’d buy right now
Amazon Big Spring Sale
Amazon’s spring sale knocks 50% off patio furniture, grills and more — 19 outdoor deals I’m shopping now
Ring Video Doorbell shown on door
Ring video doorbell deals are nearly 50% off for Amazon’s Spring Sale
Apple Watch SE shown in a user&#039;s hand on a neon green and grey fabric strap; the background is bright orange
Hurry! The Apple Watch SE is just $169 right now in Amazon Big Spring Sale
Skechers main image
Skechers crash as low as $23 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — 15 deals I’m shopping now on sneakers, sandals and more
Sonos Ace headphones
There's a massive Sonos sale at Amazon right now — here's the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
The Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, an Amazon Spring Sale Deals page (left)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109