Upgrade your home office — 9 best discounts on WFH gadgets at Amazon's Black Friday sale

Now that Black Friday deals are in full swing, I've spotted some serious savings on home office gear that's actually worth your money. As someone who's spent years refining their work from home setup (and nursing a sore back from many mistakes along the way), I know exactly how much difference the right equipment makes.
These picks focus on genuine productivity boosters and comfort improvements — no gimmicky office gadgets here.
Home office deals
These aren't just mouse pads — they're wrist-savers. The memory foam cushioning prevents strain during long computer sessions, while the non-slip base keeps everything stable.
This compact wireless mouse hits the sweet spot between comfort and portability. The sculpted design and precise scrolling make it perfect for everyday tasks, while the 18-month battery life means no constant charging.
This tried and tested thumb drive is our best budget USB pick. Despite its compact size, it holds plenty of documents and presentations. The simple plug-and-play design and password protection make it perfect for securely moving work between locations.
Transform any chair into an ergonomic throne with this bestselling seat cushion. The gel-enhanced memory foam relieves tailbone pressure and improves posture. Perfect for long work sessions, it's a game-changer for anyone dealing with discomfort when sitting for long periods of time.
Referred to as a "delight to type on" in our review, this isn't your standard office keyboard. Cherry's mechanical switches offer satisfying feedback without being too loud for office environments. Features a slim profile, dedicated number pad, and Windows lock key to prevent accidental tabbing out.
Taking the number one spot for budget in our best office chair guide, the FlexiSpot C5 is a budget-friendly ergonomic office chair with a mesh backrest and a foam seat cushion. It's available in either black or gray and comes with a built-in headrest. It also features an adjustable lumbar rest that you can position to your liking.
Voted best conference calls webcam by our Computing Editor, this AI-powered camera is a game-changer for virtual meetings. The 4K clarity and intelligent tracking keep you perfectly framed, while the gesture controls let you zoom or focus without touching your computer.
The best external hard drive in our testing, this massive 4TB drive future-proofs your storage needs. Perfect for keeping large project files, backups, and media libraries organized. The reliable performance and included backup software make it a solid investment for any home office.
These Sony headphones are the gold standard for focus-enhancing audio. Industry-leading noise cancellation blocks out distracting background noise, while the crystal-clear sound and excellent mic make virtual meetings a breeze. And they fact they're best overall in our best working from home guide is an added plus.
