The Xbox Series S 1TB just hit its lowest price ever — where to buy it

It's the start of a new month and although Presidents Day sales are still a few weeks out, retailers are starting to offer more enticing deals. For gamers, one such deal comes from Dell.

Right now you can get the Xbox Series S 1TB for $299 at Dell. That's $50 off and the cheapest price we've seen for Microsoft's updated Series S console.

Xbox Series S 1TB: was $349 now $299 @ Dell

The Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and this upgraded model has 1TB for storage. (There's no disc drive). In our Xbox Series S review we said it's a fantastic backup console for a bedroom or a solid pick for a casual or budget-minded gamer who wants the latest and greatest games, but isn't ready to take a $500 plunge.

Price check: $337 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy

Unlike the original Xbox Series S, this updated model (released in September 2023) comes in an all-black color scheme and sports a bigger 1TB SSD. By comparison, the original Series S came with a 512GB SSD, of which only 364GB was usable (once you account for the operating system). This 1TB console offers precisely 1TB of usable storage space. Otherwise, it's the exact same console as the original.

That said, it can play all the same games as its more expensive sibling, the Xbox Series X. This makes it a perfect entry-level console for accessing the vast library of titles included with Xbox Game Pass.

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that the compact console has a lot to offer and praised it for its gorgeous graphics and enormous game selection. We also appreciated its more affordable price tag compared to the Xbox Series X — which retails for a hefty $499.

That said, the Xbox Series S isn't as powerful as either the Series X or the PS5. Nor can it achieve the same performance levels and resolution benchmarks as those consoles. However, if you're a casual gamer or don't have deep pockets, it's the perfect starter machine.