Target's early Black Friday sale is live — I found the 23 best deals to shop this week

Believe it or not, Black Friday is just a few weeks away. In preparation for the holiday savings event, there are tons of early deals already hitting the shelves at Target. The retailer is dropping prices on everything from TVs to apparel, so you don't want to miss out.

Right now, Target is knocking up to 40% off Shark vacuums. If you need to stock up on goodies for trick-or-treaters, you can get score deals as low as $5 on Halloween candy. Planning a fall soirée? Look no further than Target for festive tableware starting at just $10.

Keep scrolling to see the deals that are worth snagging ahead of Black Friday. Some deals are exclusive to Target Circle members, but it's free to sign up. For more ways to save, check out our Target promo codes guide.

Halloween Decor: up to 40% off @ Target

Spooky season is finally here — and Target is offering savings up to 40% on some of the best indoor and outdoor Halloween decor on the market.

Halloween Candy: deals from $5 @ Target

Trick-or-treaters will be lining up at your door before you know it — especially when word spreads that you stocked up on goodies from Target. From Reese's and Kit Kats to Sour Patch Kids and Starburst, snag candy deals starting from just $5 at Target.

Fall Entertaining: deals from $10 @ Target

Whether you're hosting a fall gathering or you're already gearing up for Thanksgiving, Target has deals on everything you need from tableware to decor. These festive fall deals start at just $10.

Winter Outerwear: up to 40% off @ Target

Target is taking up to 40% off a selection of men's, women's and children's outerwear. There's discounted apparel and shoes from Lands' End, Allegra K, Timberland and more.

Shark Vacuums: up to 40% off @ Target

It's a great time to upgrade your vacuum with a Shark device, as Target is currently offering up to 40% off. The sale includes deals on robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and more.

Tile Mate Tracker: was $24 now $19 @ Target

A handy tracker that attaches to anything, the Tile Mate can help you find your keys, bag, wallet, or just about anything else by using a companion app on iOS and Android to track it down.

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 @ Target

If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this brand-new Ponderosa Green color.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5): was $69 now $29 @ Target

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old. Plus, the launch window bugs have now been squashed.

Nuloom Rosanne Transitional Striped Area Rug: was $112 now $69 @ Target

I don't know about you, but I love a classic herringbone pattern — and this stylish area rug offers the perfect amount of soft color and trendy design to pull a room together. Made of soft and durable fibers, this rug will hold up in high traffic areas of your home while remaining soft underfoot. Plus, it's pet-friendly and easy to clean.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Target

For a multi-purpose, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, It can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Target

Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.

Northlight 4' Lighted Faceless Witch Trio: was $129 now $108 @ Target

If you're hoping to put on a sinister display this Halloween, look no further than this trio of lighted, faceless witches. The perfect addition to any haunted house, these scary witches holding hands are sure to frighten everyone they encounter.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $179 now $129 @ Target

Save $30 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.

JBL Live 770NC: was $199 now $159 @ Target

The JBL Live 770NC are an affordable pair of wireless headphones with impressive active noise cancelling capabilities. Our JBL Live 770NC hands-on review found that they had a bunch of other great features, like 50-hour battery life and Spatial Sound. After this discount, they're a bargain not to be missed. Note: these sold for $149 on Prime Day.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum: was $199 now $159 @ Target

This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $184 @ Target

Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range. It's also a whopping $325 off right now.

iPad (9th generation): was $329 now $229 @ Target

The 10.2-inch iPad is a few years old now, having officially been replaced by the slightly larger 10th generation iPad. However, Apple still carries it, making it technically a current model. The discounted model comes with 64GB of storage, an A13 Bionic chip and a Retina display.

Roku 50" Select Series 4K Smart TV: was $279 now $249 @ Target

Roku's line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

TCL 55" S5 4K TV: was $349 now $269 @ Target

This 4K TV features Google TV under the hood for built-in access to Google apps and Google Assistant, and up to 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate for gamers — all at an impressively low price. You also get HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Costway 8” Memory Foam Mattress: was $659 now $292 @ Target

If you need a new mattress, this 8” memory foam mattress is a whopping 56% off. The memory foam is gel-infused and porous to help keep you cool, and offers medium firmness for a good balance between comfort and support.

Hisense 65" A7N 4K TV: was $399 now $379 @ Target

This discount is great considering this TV was already good value at full price. This TV features HDR 10/Dolby Vision support, built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, DTS Virtual: X support, and three HDMI ports. There's also a Game Mode Plus that gets you access to Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $699 now $399 @ Target

This 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. It also features Matrix Clean, which allows your robot to clean from multiple angles using a precision grid ensuring no spots are missed on all your floor types.