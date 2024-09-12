Score! Here's the best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal I've seen all year

The first Apple Watch 10 preorders are now live. However, if you were hoping for an Apple Watch Ultra 3, all that Apple announced at its keynote earlier this week were some new color/band options for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. But there is some good news because right now you can score an Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its lowest price ever.

Currently, you can get an Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for just $689 at Amazon. That's $110 off and the cheapest price I've ever seen for Apple's premium watch. (Other sizes and colors are also on sale at Amazon).

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $689 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. It includes a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Let's be clear: $689 is still a tall ask for an Apple Watch. However, this is one of he best Apple Watch deals around because it's the lowest price ever for a watch we list in our best smartwatch guide.

Our fitness editor, who tests running watches for a living, previously argued that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best Apple Watch to buy for athletes. Whether you're training for a marathon, triathlon or 5K, this device can do it all. The brighter screen, for instance, makes it that much easier to glance at your stance mid-stride no matter the time of day. The 3,000 nits cut through direct sunlight with no problem. And while we wish it's battery life lasted a smidge longer, it's still the most enduring watch you can buy from Apple.

Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is right around the corner, but it'll be months before we see any significant price drops on that watch. Additionally, it's not likely the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be radically different than the current Apple Watch 2. That means now is the ideal time to score a premium Apple Watch for much less than you'd normally pay.