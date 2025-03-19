Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet

Deals
By published

Or get a free Meta Quest 3S with sign-up

Verizon logo shown on storefront
(Image credit: Verizon)

From the Amazon Big Spring Sale to Best Buy TechFest, there are a ton of epic deals happening right now. But I've found one deal you can only get at Verizon.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon Home Internet 1 Gig for $74.99/month. Additionally, you can choose between a free Samsung 43-inch 4K TV or a Meta Quest 3S. That's a value of $329 and $299, respectively. It's also one of the best offers I've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

Verizon Home Internet: was $99/month now $74/month @ Verizon

Verizon Home Internet: was $99/month now $74/month @ Verizon
Verizon is offering its Home Internet plan for just $74.99/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of a free Samsung 42-inch 4K TV ($329 value) or a free Meta Quest 3S ($299 value). To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for four years with no contract or equipment fees.

PREFERRED PARTNERView Deal

This deal lets you choose between a free Samsung 43-inch 4K TV (U7900F) or a Meta Quest 3S. (There's also the option to pay $100 and get the 55-inch Samsung U7900F). Either way, this is one of the best sign-up deal I've seen from Verizon.

Verizon's Home Internet service is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds around. Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

Home Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for four years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area where Home Internet is available.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Amazing Verizon Home Internet deal includes a free year of Netflix and Max
Netflix and Max logos shown on separate smartphones
Verizon 5G Home Internet is offering Netflix and Max free — here’s how to get it
Netflix and Max logos shown on separate smartphones
Verizon FiOS is offering Netflix and Max free for a year — here’s how to get it
Best Verizon phone deals
Best Verizon phone deals for March 2025
Galaxy S25 held in hand
Win! Score a free Galaxy Watch 7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE with your Galaxy S25 preorder
iPhone next to Visible starter kit
Best Visible deals in March 2025
Latest in Sales Events
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
Latest in Deals
Verizon logo shown on storefront
Score! Get a free Samsung 4K TV when you sign up for Verizon Home Internet
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
More about sales events
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge

Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge

Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
See more latest
Most Popular
Satechi Mac Mini M4 Hub and Stand with keyboard on desk under Mac Studio Display with Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Amazon Big Spring Sale is taking nearly 50% off docking stations — here are 9 deals I'd grab now
Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals
Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — huge savings on M4 MacBook Air, Copilot+ PCs and more
Spring Kitchen Deals
Huge Amazon kitchen appliance sale from $39 — 15 deals I'd shop ahead of the spring sale
iPads
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 9 iPad deals I recommend right now
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Huge Walmart spring sale announced — shop the 33 best early deals now
LG C4 OLED TV
Here's the OLED TV deal I'd buy in Amazon's ongoing Big Spring Sale
Four Pixel 9a phones propped against a book
Google Pixel 9a deals — here’s how to get Google's phone for free
A person assembling the LEGO Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers set
Lego deals from $7 in Amazon's Big Spring Sale preview — 15 deals I'd add to my cart
Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
Huge Home Depot spring sale is live on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more — 19 deals I’d get for my home from $34
Amazon Spring Sale MacBooks
Amazon Big Spring Sale — 7 MacBook deals I recommend right now