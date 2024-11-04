Score! Geekom's powerful mini PC is $150 off right now

We're just a few weeks away from Thanksgiving Day. However, Black Friday deals are already happening. If you're looking for a deal on a mini PC, Geekom has a killer discount you can take advantage of right now.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom AX7 Pro Mini PC for just $599 at Geekom via coupon code "TOMSAX7". That's $150 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC.

Geekom AX7 Pro Mini PC: was $749 now $599 @ GeekOM

Free keyboard + mouse! The Geekom AX7 Pro is a mini PC that punches way above its weight. It packs a Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It also features two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can support 8K and up to four 4K screens. Use coupon code "TOMSAX7" at checkout to drop its price to $599.

Geekom XT12 Pro: was £749 now £599 @ GeekOM

UK readers! The Geekom AX7 Pro is also on sale at Geekom's UK website. It packs the same hardware and features and it's selling for £599 via coupon "TOMSAX7". Note: This model doesn't include a free keyboard/mouse.

The AX7 Pro has a lot going for it. Under the hood, you'll find a Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. It also offers one USB 4 port, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can simultaneously support up to four 4K screens.

We haven't tested this model, but Geekom has won our Editor's Choice award in the past and we're certain this powerful machine won't disappoint. Note: This mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro.