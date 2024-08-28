Score! Emma mattress' Labor Day discount saves you an extra $70

Emma mattresses offer great pressure relief at a budget-friendly price. Now that Labor Day mattress sales have started, Emma is taking up to 50% off some of its best mattresses. Even better, you can use our exclusive coupon to save even more.

Labor Day sales have started at Emma. For a limited time, use coupon code "TOMS70" to take an extra $70 off purchases of $700 or more. The coupon stacks with Emma's ongoing sale which already knocks up to 50% off select mattresses.

If you're not familiar with Emma, check out our guide to what is an Emma mattress where we describe their best beds and what it's like to sleep on them. That said, the Emma Original is the brand's only all-foam mattress and is particularly suited to side sleepers. We like it because it offers plenty of cushioning comfort around the pressure points of the shoulders and hips. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our Emma mattress sales guide.