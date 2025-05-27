Get up to 50% off at EGOHOME + an extra 11% off with our exclusive code

EGOHOME is serving up a real treat this Memorial Day with a two-part deal.

The first part is that you can save up to 50% on a wide range of products. The second is that you can get an extra 11% off with our exclusive code: TM11. The deal ends on June 6th, so don't hang around.

With these offers, you can save on mattresses, pillows, couches, and more. EGOHOME is already known for delivering premium products at competitive prices, but with this sale they're making things even easier on your wallet.

If you missed out on this deal or would like to know about other ways to save at EGOHOME, simply head over to our EGOHOME codes hub. We keep this updated regularly so you can trust in the coupons we're posting.

Memorial Day Sale at EGOHOME

Our top picks from EGOHOME

35% off EGOHOME Black 12-inch Mattress A mattress that maintains sleep hygiene, thanks to its signature copper and graphene technology. You'll get plush, cradling comfort that feels like a gentle hug while still providing the stable support you need to fall into deep sleep quickly. $257 (was $449)

38% off Adjustable Bed Bundle Optimal support and temperature regulation deliver unparalleled comfort. Adjust your sleeping position effortlessly , catering to your every comfort need. Whether it's reading, working, or just unwinding, find your perfect position with ease. $933 (was $1,683)

36% off Cooling Gel Pillow A pillow that is designed for a cooler, restful sleep. Through a breathable cover and advanced cooling gel layer, the pillow is able to regulate temperature, while the high-density memory foam core distributes weight evenly. Perfect for uninterrupted, refreshing rest. $53 (was $92.90)

34% off EGOHOME Black 14-inch Firm Mattress Prefer a firmer feel? This mattress offers full-body support with its increased BraceSleeper Support Foam thickness. The core’s innovative graphene and copper technology remains unchanged, along with the magic that continues to enhance your comfort. $319 (was $549)

35% off ComfyFlex Futon Couch A sofa bed that combines a sofa, split backrest, and a cozy bed in one smart design. With plush foam padding and space-saving features, it's the perfect solution for comfortable and convenient sleep. $319 (was $549)

Why we love EGOHOME

GOHOME mattresses are made with the brand's own AeroFusion® memory foam using materials infused with graphene, copper and cooling gels. That means you'll not only benefit from what traditional memory foam models offer but also get anti-static, anti-mite and anti-bacterial qualities thrown in too.

Once you've chosen the product you want, your order will be sent with free shipping as standard, so long as it's sent to one of the contiguous US states. You can expect your order to be delivered one to three days after it's been processed.

If that wasn't enough, EGOHOME also provides a rewards scheme that enables customers to earn one point for every $1 spent. These points can be redeemed in exchange for discount codes to use at the checkout.